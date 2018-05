Des attentats suicide en Indonésie revendiqués par l'EI

AFP

K9 police examine a site following attacks outside the Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church (Surabaya Gereja Pantekosta Pusat) in Surabaya, East Java on May 13, 2018. A series of blasts, including a suicide bombing, struck churches in Indonesia on Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens in the deadliest attack for years in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country. / AFP PHOTO / JUNI KRISWANTO