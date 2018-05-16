Trudeau acclamé par des finissants au Yankee Stadium

Malgré le mauvais temps qui s’abattait sur la Grosse Pomme, des milliers d’étudiants de l’Université de New York ont réservé un accueil triomphal à Justin Trudeau, mercredi, alors qu’il recevait un doctorat honorifique en droit au Yankee Stadium.
Le premier ministre du Canada s’est vu décerner la distinction au cours d’une cérémonie de remise de diplômes.
Les finissants rassemblés sous la pluie ont applaudi Justin Trudeau à tout rompre durant son allocution, un long plaidoyer en faveur de la diversité.
«C’est facile, avec les réseaux sociaux, de ne parler qu’aux gens avec qui nous sommes d’accord. Notre monde doit être plus grand que ça», a plaidé M. Trudeau.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ce dernier est notamment revenu sur le voyage qu’il a entrepris en Europe, en Afrique et en Asie à la fin de ses études dans les années 1990, et comment ce périple l’avait transformé en le forçant à tisser des liens avec des gens de tous les horizons.
Justin Trudeau a également fait l’éloge de l’ex-premier ministre Wilfrid Laurier – son «deuxième ex-premier ministre préféré» –, un Canadien-français emblématique, selon lui; de l’esprit d’ouverture qu’il cherche à mettre en pratique.
Critiquant les mouvements nationalistes, les mentalités «tribales» et les politiques identitaires, il a appelé les étudiants à faire preuve de courage tout au long de leurs futures carrières et à s’ouvrir à quiconque ne partage pas les mêmes valeurs, les mêmes croyances ou le même mode de vie.
«Allez changer le monde!» a-t-il lancé à la fin de son discours, dont quelques phrases ont été prononcées en français.