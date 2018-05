Les Texans se recueillent après le carnage dans une école secondaire

AFP

A family brings flowers and toys to a makeshift memorial at Santa Fe High School on May, 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski