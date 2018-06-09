La poignée de mains Macron-Trump fait jaser

AFP

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. They once shook hands for an eyewatering 29 seconds, with neither man willing to show any hint of weakness. Now Emmanuel Macron has left a firm impression on Donald Trump in their latest squeezing contest. / AFP PHOTO / Ludovic MARIN