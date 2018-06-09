La poignée de mains Macron-Trump fait jaser

Comme un symbole des tensions de ce G7 au Canada: les photos de la main de Donald Trump, portant l'empreinte de celle d'Emmanuel Macron après une poignée de main vigoureuse, faisaient beaucoup jaser samedi.
Des clichés pris vendredi à La Malbaie à l'occasion d'un tête-à-tête entre les deux dirigeants, montrent la main rougie du président américain, sur laquelle tranche une empreinte blanche, celle du pouce du président français.
À LIRE ÉGALEMENT
Trump en retard à un déjeuner de travail
Trump se félicite de débats «extrêmement productifs» sur le commerce
Aux cotés de Trudeau, Trump joue l'apaisement au G7
L'image, qui illustre le bras de fer cordial entre les deux hommes - «C'est mon ami», a dit Donald Trump d'Emmanuel Macron lors de cette rencontre bilatérale -, est très commentée sur les réseaux sociaux.
-
AFPUS President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. They once shook hands for an eyewatering 29 seconds, with neither man willing to show any hint of weakness. Now Emmanuel Macron has left a firm impression on Donald Trump in their latest squeezing contest. / AFP PHOTO / Ludovic MARIN
-
AFPUS President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. They once shook hands for an eyewatering 29 seconds, with neither man willing to show any hint of weakness. Now Emmanuel Macron has left a firm impression on Donald Trump in their latest squeezing contest. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB
-
AFPUS President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. They once shook hands for an eyewatering 29 seconds, with neither man willing to show any hint of weakness. Now Emmanuel Macron has left a firm impression on Donald Trump in their latest squeezing contest. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB
-
AFPUS President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. They once shook hands for an eyewatering 29 seconds, with neither man willing to show any hint of weakness. Now Emmanuel Macron has left a firm impression on Donald Trump in their latest squeezing contest. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB
-
AFPTOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. They once shook hands for an eyewatering 29 seconds, with neither man willing to show any hint of weakness. Now Emmanuel Macron has left a firm impression on Donald Trump in their latest squeezing contest. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB
-
AFPTOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. While they shook hands twice, Macron left a firm impression on Trump in their latest squeezing contest. / AFP PHOTO / Ludovic MARIN
-
AFPUS President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. While they shook hands twice, Macron left a firm impression on Trump in their latest squeezing contest. / AFP PHOTO / Ludovic MARIN
-
AFPUS President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. While they shook hands twice, Macron left a firm impression on Trump in their latest squeezing contest. / AFP PHOTO / Ludovic MARIN
-
AFPTOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ludovic MARIN
-
AFPUS President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. They once shook hands for an eyewatering 29 seconds, with neither man willing to show any hint of weakness. Now Emmanuel Macron has left a firm impression on Donald Trump in their latest squeezing contest. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB
-
AFPTOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ludovic MARIN
Elle y est interprétée comme un symbole des tensions opposant les États-Unis à la France en particulier, et plus généralement aux autres pays du G7 (Canada, Allemagne, Royaume-Uni, Italie et Japon), sur le commerce, l'Iran, l'environnement ou la Russie.
Le langage corporel des deux dirigeants donne lieu, à chacune de leurs rencontres, à d'abondantes interprétations sur le rapport de force entre eux, les médias comptant en quelque sorte les points.
Lors d'une visite d'Emmanuel Macron en avril aux États-Unis, ils avaient multiplié les accolades et les tapes affectueuses, Donald Trump allant jusqu'à épousseter lors d'une séance photo l'épaule de son homologue français, pour, selon lui, enlever quelques pellicules.
Dès leur première rencontre en mai 2017 à Bruxelles, la presse s'était passionnée pour une poignée de main particulièrement appuyée. Suivie d'une autre, de 29 secondes, au défilé du 14 juillet 2017 à Paris.
Emmanuel Macron avait eu ce commentaire: «Ma poignée de main avec lui, ce n'est pas innocent, ce n'est pas l'alpha et l'oméga d'une politique mais un moment de vérité».