Violences en Haïti: la hausse des prix des carburants est suspendue

Tires burn at a barricade placed by demonstrators on the streets of the Port-au-Prince suburb of Petion-Ville on July 7, 2018, to protest against the increase in fuel prices. Haiti's prime minister on Saturday called for patience from residents of the Caribbean nation amid deadly protests over an unpopular fuel price rise. At least one person has died there in the past day. The capital has stood paralyzed since July 6, following the government announcement that gasoline prices would rise by 38 percent, diesel by 47 percent and kerosene by 51 percent starting this weekend. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL