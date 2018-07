Les Haïtiens d’ici sont inquiets

AFP

Residents and looters flee when Haitian police arrive in Delmas, a commune near Port-au-Prince, during protests against the rising price of fuel, on July 8, 2018. Fresh looting broke out on the streets of Haiti's capital on July 8, 2018, despite calls for calm after two days of deadly protests over ultimately suspended fuel price hikes. In the heart of Port-au-Prince, AFP journalists saw some shops ransacked while groups began erecting new road barricades on the capital's outskirts. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL