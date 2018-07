Lindsey Vonn et P.K. Subban amoureux fous sur le tapis rouge de Sports Illustrated

AFP

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 20: P. K. Subban of the Nashville Predators kisses skier Lindsey Vonn as they arrive to the 2018 NHL Awards presented by Hulu at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==