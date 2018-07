Manifestations et ballon géant en marge de la visite de Trump

AFP

Protesters gather around a giant balloon depicting US President Donald Trump as an orange baby during a demonstration against Trump's visit to the UK in Parliament Square in London on July 13, 2018. US President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy, plunging the transatlantic "special relationship" to a new low as they prepared to meet Friday on the second day of his tumultuous trip to Britain. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN