EN IMAGES | Explosion de joie partout en France

«Ouaaiiiis !!», «Et la voilà la deuxième étoile»: une explosion de joie et de cris a retenti partout dimanche dans une France survoltée, après la victoire des Bleus (4-2) en finale de Coupe du monde face à la Croatie.
Les Champs Élysée à Paris étaient noirs de monde pour fêter jusqu'au bout de la nuit ce deuxième sacre des Bleus. En 1998, ils étaient plus d'un million à célébrer sur la «plus belle avenue du monde».
De la fan zone de la tour Eiffel jusqu'aux centres de Lille, Lyon ou Marseille en passant par le stade de Bordeaux et les places des villages, des millions de partisans français ont laissé éclater leur bonheur, et la liesse s'est emparée de tout un pays, en ébullition depuis le matin.
«On a gagné, on a gagné !» scande la foule dans la fan zone parisienne. «C'est merveilleux, merveilleux», s'exclame émue Martine, 58 ans venue avec sa fille, avec 90 000 partisans, dans une ambiance survoltée. Clapping général. Drapeaux tricolores au vent, fumigènes. On s'embrasse.
À Paris, où les rues ont aussitôt été envahies, les cloches de Notre-Dame ont sonné pour la victoire.
Au Carillon, un bar visé par une attaque jihadiste en novembre 2015, les pintes de bière ont volé en l'air, et des clients se sont lancés dans la foule, portés de main en main.
«Être champions du monde ici, c'est symbolique», trois ans après les attentats, expliquait Benoît Bardet, jeune consultant en informatique «pas spécialement fan de foot». «Venir ici avec mes potes, c'était une façon de se souvenir et de montrer que Paris ne meurt pas».
À Bondy, en région parisienne, le quatrième but, marqué par l'enfant du pays Kylian Mbappé, a été suivi d'une explosion de joie. «Kylian, il a tiré, Kylian, il a marqué, Kylian ballon d'or, Bondy champion, la Coupe du monde c'est pour la France!», scandaient les jeunes, finissant sur l'air de «I will survive», l'hymne des Bleus en 1998.