EN IMAGES | Explosion de joie partout en France

AFP

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 15: France fans celebrate at a French watch party at Liasion restaurant in Hollywood after France scored to put the team up 1-0 against Croatia in the World Cup final on July 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. France is seeking its second World Cup title while Croatia seeks its first. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==