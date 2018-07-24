50 morts dans les incendies, dont 26 dans la cour d'une villa

Le bilan des violents incendies qui ravagent les alentours d'Athènes est subitement monté mardi à 50 morts après la découverte des corps de 26 personnes dans la cour d'une villa à Mati, dans l'est de l'Attique.
Selon un bilan encore provisoire, au moins 172 autres personnes ont été blessées, dont 11 grièvement.
À LIRE ÉGALEMENT
Plus de 20 morts dans des feux autour d'Athènes
Enlacées et carbonisées, selon un photographe de l'AFP sur place, les 26 victimes découvertes mardi matin semblent n'avoir pas réussi à gagner la mer toute proche pour se mettre à l'abri.
Le feu s'est calmé dans cette zone, ont indiqué les pompiers à l'AFP, mais un front progressait toujours à Kineta, à une cinquantaine de km à l'ouest de la capitale.
Autour de la capitale, la plupart des victimes ont été piégées dans les environs de Mati, une localité balnéaire à une quarantaine de km à l'est d'Athènes, dont les maisons sont souvent entourées de hauts pins.
Elles sont mortes «à leur domicile ou dans leurs voitures», a indiqué le porte-parole du gouvernement grec, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos.
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFPSmoke billows in background as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPA picture taken on July 23, 2018 shows the Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill in Athens as smoke billows in background during a wildfire in Kineta, near Athens. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPA man walks his dog past a man holding a hose as smoke billows in background during a wildfire in Kineta, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPPeople watch a wildfire in the town of Rafina, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPPeople watch a wildfire in the town of Rafina, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPFlames rise as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPFlames rise as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, July 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPA man holds his son as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, July 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People watch a wildfire in the town of Rafina, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. At least 20 people have died and more have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A firefighter sprays water on the fire AT the village of Mati during a wildfire near Athens, on July 23, 2018. At least 20 people have died and more have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPEDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A dead person is seen under a car during wildfires at the village of Mati near Athens, on July 23, 2018. At least five people have died and more than 20 have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPTwo women evacuate the village of Mati during a wildfire near Athens, on July 23, 2018. At least five people have died and more than 20 have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPA house burns as a wildfire rages at the village of Mati, near Athens on July 23, 2018. At least five people have died and more than 20 have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPA woman walks in front of burnt cars at the village of Mati during a wildfire near Athens, on July 23, 2018. At least five people have died and more than 20 have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPCars are seen burned as a wildfire rages at the village of Mati, near Athens on July 23, 2018. At least five people have died and more than 20 have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPCars are seen burned as a wildfire rages at the village of Mati, near Athens on July 23, 2018. At least five people have died and more than 20 have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPA house burns as a wildfire rages through the village of Mati, near Athens on July 23, 2018. At least five people have died and more than 20 have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPFlames rise as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. At least five people have died and more than 20 have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPRescuers and volunteers help local people evacuate the village of Mati during a wildfire near Athens, on July 23, 2018. At least five people have died and more than 20 have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPRescuers and volunteers help local people evacuate the village of Mati during a wildfire near Athens, on July 23, 2018. At least five people have died and more than 20 have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPA firefighting helicopter flies over a wildfire raging in the town of Rafina near Athens, on July 23, 2018. At least five people have died and more than 20 have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPA house burns during a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens on July 23, 2018. At least five people have died and more than 20 have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
-
AFPA firefighter reacts as a house burns during a wildfire in Kineta, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE GACHE
-
AFPA house burns during a wildfire in Kineta, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE GACHE
-
AFPCars are blocked at the closed National Road during a wildfire in Kineta, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE GACHE
-
AFPA firefighter tries to extinguish hotspots during a wildfire in Kineta, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE GACHE
-
AFPA firefighter tries to extinguish hotspots during a wildfire in Kineta, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE GACHE
-
AFPA house is threatened by a huge blaze during a wildfire in Kineta, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE GACHE
-
AFPA firefighter stands in front of a burning house during a wildfire in Kineta, near Athens, on July 23, 2018. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE GACHE
Au moins quatre personnes ont également été retrouvées mortes en mer, où elles avaient tenté de trouver refuge quand les flammes ont poussé les résidents paniqués sur les plages.
Le ministre de l'Intérieur Panos Skourletis a indiqué à la télévision publique ERT que les autorités «cherchent encore s'il y a d'autres disparus».
«Enfer de Dante», titrait mardi le journal Ta Nea (opposition centriste), «L'Attique en cendres», résumait le quotidien de centre-gauche Ethnos.
Neuf patrouilleurs côtiers, deux bâtiments militaires et des dizaines de bateaux privés assistés d'hélicoptères de l'armée ont été mobilisés toute la nuit pour évacuer vers le port de Rafina, proche de Mati, les résidents et touristes ayant fui les flammes sur les plages et en mer.
Les premiers rescapés étaient transférés vers des hôtels et des camps militaires, tandis que de nombreux proches inquiets affluaient à Rafina.
La Grèce a activé le mécanisme européen de protection civile pour obtenir de l'aide de ses partenaires. En sus de l'Espagne et de Chypre, Israël a offert des renforts, selon M. Skourletis.
Le porte-parole a aussi mentionné qu'il y avait eu «15 départs de feu simultanés sur trois fronts différents en Attique», ce qui a conduit la Grèce à demander des drones aux États-Unis «pour observer et détecter toute activité suspecte».
Au vu de la situation, la présidence de la République a annulé la réception annuelle prévue mardi pour commémorer le rétablissement de la démocratie en Grèce en juillet 1974.
Le remier ministre Alexis Tsipras est pour sa part rentré précipitamment d'un déplacement en Bosnie pour suivre les opérations.
Selon lui, «plus de 600 pompiers» étaient sur les trois fronts des incendies, attisés par des vents soufflant jusqu'à plus de 100 km/h.
Les incendies ont pris alors qu'une vague de chaleur s'abattait sur le pays, avec des températures grimpant jusqu'à 40 degrés Celsius. Selon les services météo, les conditions doivent rester difficiles mardi, quoique les températures en Attique soient prévues en baisse, avec des averses.
Les incendies de forêt et de maquis sont récurrents en Grèce l'été. Les derniers feux les plus dévastateurs avaient tué en 2007 dans le Péloponnèse et sur l'île d'Evia 77 personnes, ravageant 250 000 hectares de forêts, maquis et cultures.
Le nord de l'Europe, d'Oslo à Riga, est également écrasé depuis plusieurs semaines par la chaleur et la sécheresse qui embrasent forêts et tourbières, brûlent les pâtures, vident les nappes phréatiques et font même baisser le niveau des grands lacs.
La Suède, qui connaît le mois de juillet le plus chaud depuis au moins deux siècles et demi, a dû faire appel à la solidarité européenne pour lutter contre le feu.
Pas moins de 25 000 hectares sont déjà partis en fumée ou continuent de se consumer, soit deux fois la superficie de la ville de Paris.