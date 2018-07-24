EN IMAGES | Un ville en Grèce n’existe plus après les feux

Mati n'existe plus»: silence désolé, carcasses de voitures ou d'animaux calcinés, la petite ville côtière à l'est d'Athènes a été réduite en cendres , après l'incendie qui a tué au moins 60 personnes dans la zone, dont 26 regroupées sur un même terrain.
Les corps calcinés de ces dernières victimes ont été retrouvés «par groupes de 4 ou 5 personnes, peut-être des familles, des amis ou des inconnus qui s'étaient enlacés dans une dernière tentative de se protéger, alors qu'ils tentaient de gagner la mer, à 30 ou 40 mètres de là», témoigne Vassilis Andriopoulos, un des sauveteurs de la Croix-Rouge qui a découvert l'horrible spectacle mardi matin.
Il déplore la présence de «petits enfants» dans ce groupe.
Fuyant les flammes, ils ont semble-t-il été piégés entre le feu et la falaise qui dégringole vers la mer sur une trentaine de mètres.
Une jeune fille ayant tenté de sauter un peu plus loin est morte, assure sur place un voisin.
Dans la nuit, un photographe de l'AFP a également trouvé non loin quatre corps de personnes cherchant sans doute à fuir, trois sous une voiture, un sous une moto.
Sur la rue principale, tout est noir, en particulier les grands pins qui entourent les maisons. La mer est grise, l'odeur de brûlé omniprésente.
Les Canadairs traversent le ciel par intermittence, des dizaines de voitures calcinées jonchent la chaussée. On voit des cadavres de chiens.
Stella Petridi, une retraitée de 65 ans, en avait six. Elle était à l'église quand, sentant le feu venir, elle s'est précipitée chez elle où ils étaient enfermés. Mais elle n'a même pas pu ouvrir la porte de sa maison qui brûlait déjà.
Elle n'a eu d'autre choix que de courir à la plage, où un patrouilleur l'a récupérée, avec d'autres, vers 04h00 du matin, pour les mettre à l'abri un peu plus loin dans la ville portuaire de Rafina, dont le maire Evangelos Bournous témoigne que «Mati n'existe plus».
Athanasia Oktapodi, 60 ans, le visage noirci et les yeux rougis, témoigne de la vitesse des flammes, qualifiée de «foudroyante» par les pompiers.
«J'ai vu le feu descendre la colline vers 18h00, en cinq ou dix minutes il était dans mon jardin». Comme beaucoup de maisons de Mati, la sienne est environnée de hauts pins.
«Ils ont pris feu. Je suis sortie comme une folle et j'ai couru à la plage, je me suis mis la tête dans l'eau. Puis les patrouilleurs sont venus».
La plupart des rescapés sont restés ainsi impuissants et terrifiés dans la mer, en regardant les flammes pendant plusieurs heures. Certains se sont noyés.
Lela Demertzi, 53 ans, a porté sur son dos à la plage sa mère souffrante. «Mon mari est resté, il a tout fait pour sauver notre maison secondaire, et il a réussi», se réjouit-elle.
Le premier ministre Alexis Tsipras a pourtant enjoint les habitants à délaisser leurs biens pour protéger leurs vies.
Nombreuses explosions
Outre les pins, particulièrement inflammables, plusieurs voisins expliquent avoir entendu aussi de nombreuses explosions: les bouteilles de gaz souvent présentes dans ces nombreuses résidences de vacances.
Alina Marzin et sa famille, des touristes allemands de Wuppertal en pension à l'hôtel pieds dans l'eau Cabo Verde, ont eu la vie sauve. Mais ils ont annulé un séjour sur l'île de Naxos, préférant rentrer chez eux. «Des vacances horribles», souffle sa mère.
Mardi après-midi des habitants continuent à chercher leurs proches. Des équipes de psychologues sillonnent les alentours pour leur apporter du réconfort.
Les volontaires de la Croix-Rouge distribuent bouteilles d'eau, médicaments et sandwiches aux sinistrés.
Au même moment, dans la petite ville voisine de Kokkino Limanaki, qui offre le même spectacle lugubre que Mati, une journaliste de l'AFP a pu voir les secours extraire d'une voiture le corps d'une vieille femme.
«Son fils est sorti de la maison pour la mettre à l'abri dans le véhicule, témoigne le voisin, Anastasios Probonas, 60 ans, ingénieur. Mais il avait déjà des brûlures, je lui ai dit de partir vite avec ses deux enfants, et il les a emmenés à moto», laissant sa mère derrière lui.