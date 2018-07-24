EN IMAGES | Un ville en Grèce n’existe plus après les feux

AFP

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A dead person is seen under a car during wildfires at the village of Mati near Athens, on July 23, 2018. At least five people have died and more than 20 have been injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, while blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations. More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation due to strong gusts of wind, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS