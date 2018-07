Un puissant séisme en Indonésie fait au moins 13 morts

AFP

This handout photograph taken on July 29, 2018 and released by the Nusa Tenggara Barat Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) show an Indonesian person (C) scrambling over the collapsed ruins of a house as others look on following an earthquake in Lombok. A shallow 6.4-magnitude quake struck the Indonesian island of Lombok on July 29, the United States Geological Survey said.