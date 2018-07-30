EN IMAGES | Scènes de désolation après des incendies ravageurs

AFP

A man who declined to give his name takes a photo of his grandmother's burned home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. "Two firefighters have been killed in the Carr fire. A private contractor (operating) a bulldozer died yesterday and a Redding City firefighter was killed in the evening," a spokesman for Calfire, the state's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told AFP. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON