EN IMAGES | Scènes de désolation après des incendies ravageurs

Les violents incendies de forêt qui ravagent présentement la Californie laissent derrière eux des scènes quasi apocalyptiques.
Maisons, véhicules, milieux naturels en tous genres et même des bateaux: rien n’est épargné par l’élément destructeur.
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
REDDING, CA - JULY 27: A view of cars that were destroyed by the Carr Fire on July 27, 2018 in Redding, California. A Redding firefighter and bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 44,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes.
Children of the Brilz family look at the remains of their burned home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region.
A charred statue is seen among the burned out remains of a residential neighborhood during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018.
A charred home is seen in the Lake Redding Estates area during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. Two firefighters have been killed in the Carr fire. A private contractor (operating) a bulldozer died yesterday and a Redding City firefighter was killed in the evening.
AFPREDDING, CA - JULY 27: A view of homes that were destroyed by the Carr Fire on July 27, 2018 in Redding, California. A Redding firefighter and bulldozer operator were killed battling the fast moving Carr Fire that has burned over 44,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes. The fire is 3 percent contained. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPA man who declined to give his name takes a photo of his grandmother's burned home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. "Two firefighters have been killed in the Carr fire. A private contractor (operating) a bulldozer died yesterday and a Redding City firefighter was killed in the evening," a spokesman for Calfire, the state's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told AFP. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON
REDDING, CA - JULY 27: Taxidermied animal heads are displayed inside a home that was destroyed by the Carr Fire on July 27, 2018 in Redding, California.
Depuis jeudi, au moins sept personnes ont perdu la vie dans les différents brasiers. Plus de 12 000 pompiers sont toujours déployés afin de ralentir la progression des flammes, mais la sécheresse joue contre eux.
Près de 900 bâtiments ont été détruits et 5000 autres seraient menacés.