/news/world

Californie

EN IMAGES | Scènes de désolation après des incendies ravageurs

TVA Nouvelles

| Publié le - Mis à jour

Les violents incendies de forêt qui ravagent présentement la Californie laissent derrière eux des scènes quasi apocalyptiques.

Maisons, véhicules, milieux naturels en tous genres et même des bateaux: rien n’est épargné par l’élément destructeur.

    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
    AFP
Depuis jeudi, au moins sept personnes ont perdu la vie dans les différents brasiers. Plus de 12 000 pompiers sont toujours déployés afin de ralentir la progression des flammes, mais la sécheresse joue contre eux.

Près de 900 bâtiments ont été détruits et 5000 autres seraient menacés.

 

