Défilé festif pour l'ouverture à Paris des Gay Games

AFP

This picture taken with long time exposure shows participants of the French team holding a rainbow flag as they march onto the field during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gay Games edition at the Jean Bouin Stadium in Paris on August 4, 2018. French capital, Paris, hosts the Gay Games from August 4 to 12, 2018, bringing together participants from around the world for a week of sport and culture in a carnival atmosphere. Six years before hosting the 2024 Olympic Games, Paris will welcome more than 10,000 participants from 90 countries around the world, including some where homosexuality is illegal or repressed. / AFP PHOTO / Lucas Barioulet