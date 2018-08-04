Défilé festif pour l'ouverture à Paris des Gay Games

Défilé festif et coloré, spectacle et soirée: la 10e édition des Gay Games, mondiaux de la diversité a été lancée samedi à Paris, ouvrant une semaine de compétitions sportives et rendez-vous culturels ou militants.
Plus de 10 000 participants originaires de 90 pays, dont certains où l'homosexualité est illégale ou réprimée, doivent participer à ce rendez-vous sportif militant destiné à lutter contre les stéréotypes et discriminations et la haine envers les personnes LGBT+.
C'est la première fois que les Gay Games, créés en 1982 à San Francisco, aux États-Unis, sont organisés dans la capitale française.
Cette 10e édition a été lancée en cette chaude soirée parisienne par une cérémonie d'ouverture au stade Jean-Bouin, en présence notamment de la maire de Paris Anne Hidalgo, de la ministre des Sports Laura Flessel et du couturier Jean-Paul Gaultier.
AFPA performer sings during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gay Games edition at the Jean Bouin Stadium in Paris on August 4, 2018. The French capital, Paris, hosts the Gay Games from August 4 to 12, 2018, bringing together participants from around the world for a week of sport and culture in a carnival atmosphere. Six years before hosting the 2024 Olympic Games, Paris will welcome more than 10,000 participants from 90 countries around the world, including some where homosexuality is illegal or repressed. / AFP PHOTO / Lucas Barioulet
Elle a été suivie d'un défilé des sportifs, dont certains étaient déguisés et maquillés ou agitaient des ballons et rubans arc-en-ciel. La soirée devait se poursuivre avec un spectacle son et lumière dans le stade, puis au Grand Palais, transformé en discothèque géante.
Des compétitions dans 36 disciplines sportives (natation, athlétisme, sports collectifs...) se tiendront toute la semaine dans les 67 sites localisés dans la région de Paris, et au Havre, sur la Manche, pour des épreuves de voile.
L'ouverture de l'évènement, organisé six ans avant les Jeux olympiques de Paris en 2024, a été saluée par le porte-parole du gouvernement, Benjamin Griveaux.
«36 sports, 90 pays, 10 000 participants et une idée: faire toujours plus pour lutter contre l'homophobie, et pour l'égalité. Bonnes compétitions !», a-t-il twitté samedi.
Le village sportif a été inauguré samedi matin sur le parvis de l'Hôtel de ville, où a ensuite eu lieu l'International Memorial Rainbow Run, une course dédiée aux victimes du sida, du cancer du sein et des discriminations.
Chaque compétition sera disputée par groupes de niveau, mais tous les sportifs se verront remettre une médaille. "Nous voulons promouvoir le dépassement de soi plutôt que la victoire à tout prix", a expliqué Pascale Reinteau, coprésidente de l'événement.
Tout au long de la semaine, des animations citoyennes, sportives et culturelles, ouvertes à tous seront organisées sur le parvis de l'Hôtel de ville, vitrine de cet évènement doté d'un budget de 4 millions d'euros. C'est également là qu'aura lieu la cérémonie de clôture le 11 août.