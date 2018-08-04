Les jeunes rescapés de la grotte sont sortis de leur retraite

Les enfants thaïlandais évacués in extremis d'une grotte inondée ont achevé samedi une retraite de 11 jours effectuée en hommage au plongeur mort pendant l'opération de secours, a constaté l'AFP.
Âgés de 11 à 16 ans, les 12 membres de l'équipe de football des «Sangliers sauvages» étaient restés bloqués, à partir du 23 juin et pour certains jusqu'au 10 juillet, dans la grotte de Tham Luang, une des plus grandes de Thaïlande. Ils ont survécu en buvant l'eau sur les parois de la grotte, restant pendant neuf jours sans contact avec l'extérieur.
AFPA member of the "Wild Boars" football team sitting with an embroidered bag of a boar playing football prays during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team attend a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice Buddhist monks, at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team kneel to pay their respects to Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team pray with holy string around their wrists during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team pray with holy string around their wrists during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team pray with holy string around their wrists during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPA member of the "Wild Boars" football team has holy string wrapped around his wrist during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team are symbolically derobed by Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPA member of the "Wild Boars" football team has holy string wrapped around his wrist during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPThai football coach Ekkapol Chantawong (L), who will remain a monk until the end of Buddhist Lent, pays his respects during a ceremony to mark the end of the retreat of 11 members of the "Wild Boars" football team as novice monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPThai football coach Ekkapol Chantawong, who will remain a monk until the end of Buddhist Lent, sits during a ceremony to mark the end of the retreat of 11 members of the "Wild Boars" football team as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team are symbolically derobed by Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team are symbolically derobed by Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team are symbolically derobed by Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team sit with embroidered bags of a boar playing football during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team sit with embroidered bags of a boar playing football during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPA member of the "Wild Boars" football team sits with an embroidered bag of a boar playing football during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team take their seats before a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPThai coach Ekkapol Chantawong (C) and 11 members of the "Wild Boars" football team gather together after a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPThai coach Ekkapol Chantawong (C) and all 12 members of the "Wild Boars" football team pose for a photo together after a ceremony to mark the end of the 11 players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPThai coach Ekkapol Chantawong (C) is surrounded by 11 members of the "Wild Boars" football team after a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPA member of the "Wild Boars" football team has a selfie taken with his mother during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team pay their respects to the abbot (R), Mae Sai district chief Somsak Kanakam (C), and their football coach, Ekkapol Chantawong (L) as well as their families (back) during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team have holy string wrapped around their wrists by Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team pay their respects to Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team pay their respects to Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team hand flower garlands to Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team hand flower garlands to Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team kneel in front of Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team take their seats during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFP11 members of the "Wild Boars" football team pray during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFP11 members of the "Wild Boars" football team pray during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFP11 members of the "Wild Boars" football team pray during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team attend a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team line up to leave robes at the altar during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPThai coach Ekkapol Chantawong (R) and members of the "Wild Boars" football team walk to get lunch after a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team attend a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPMembers of the "Wild Boars" football team have holy string wrapped around their wrists during a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPThai coach Ekkapol Chantawong (C) and members of the "Wild Boars" football team walk to get lunch after a ceremony to mark the end of the players' retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
AFPA member of the "Wild Boars" football team receives an offering during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
Après leur sauvetage quasi miraculeux et une semaine à l'hôpital, ils ont été accueillis dans un monastère bouddhiste, dont ils sont ressortis samedi crâne rasé, mais sans la robe de novice qu'ils portaient à leur arrivée.
Il s'agissait par cette retraite de rendre hommage à l'ancien membre des commandos de marine thaïlandais mort en posant les bouteilles d'oxygène nécessaires à leur évacuation, et d'apaiser également les «esprits» du lieu du drame, dans un pays profondément animiste, où arbres et grottes ont une âme