Les jeunes rescapés de la grotte sont sortis de leur retraite

Members of the "Wild Boars" football team pay their respects to the abbot (R), Mae Sai district chief Somsak Kanakam (C), and their football coach, Ekkapol Chantawong (L) as well as their families (back) during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice Buddhist monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. The Thai boys freed from a flooded cave in a rescue bid that gripped the world left the Buddhist monastery 11 days after ordaining as novice monks to honour a diver who died in the mission to save them. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA