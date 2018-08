Des centaines de têtes rousses se rassemblent fièrement

AFP

Pascal Sacleux (R), photographer and author of the book "Etre(s) Roux" signs his book to Jade (L) one of the 834 models of the book, during the "Red Love Festival," the first festival dedicated to redheads, on August 25, 2018 in Chateaugiron, near Rennes, western France. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)