Une Canadienne de 29 ans et sa fille disparues en Californie

Pls help us find this mother & child. Audrey Rodrigue 29 y/o & Emily 10 y/o came to Cali to go camping on the coast. Now they have been missing & unreachable for days. Car:gray ’18 Ford Focus Lic:8DIN900. If you see them or their 🚙 please call 911 or Det Fava 650-363-4192 pic.twitter.com/XeDB8VHC3y