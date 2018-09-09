Critiques de Serena Williams: le monde du tennis réagit

AFP

TOPSHOT - The victor Naomi Osaka of Japan (L) stands beside the defeated Serena Williams of the US following their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)