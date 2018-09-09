Critiques de Serena Williams: le monde du tennis réagit

La finale féminine des Internationaux des États-Unis entre Serena Williams et Naomi Osaka, remportée par la Japonaise samedi, a énormément fait réagir en raison du conflit entre la cadette des sœurs Williams et l’arbitre Carlos Ramos.
À LIRE ÉGALEMENT
Serena Williams écope d’une amende de 17 000$
Serena Williams se dit victime de sexisme
Si certaines personnes ont trouvé que l’ancienne numéro un mondiale était allée trop loin dans ses critiques de l’officiel, plusieurs personnes dans le monde du tennis sont venues à sa défense.
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Serena Williams of the US argues with chair umpire Carlos Ramos while playing Naomi Osaka of Japan during their 2018 US Open women's singles final match on September 8, 2018 in New York. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Serena Williams of the United States argues with referee Brian Earley during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - US Open Women's Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan kisses the trophy following her Women's Singles Finals match against Serena Williams of the US at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Naomi Osaka of Japan returns against Serena Williams of the US during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Naomi Osaka of Japan (R) and Serena Williams of the US meet at the net after their 2018 US Open women's singles final match on September 8, 2018 in New York. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by Eduardo MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Serena Williams of the US argues with chair umpire Carlos Ramos while playing Naomi Osaka of Japan during their 2018 US Open women's singles final match on September 8, 2018 in New York. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by Eduardo MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the trophy after her victory over Serena Williams of the US during their 2018 US Open women's singles final match on September 8, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Eduardo MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - The victor Naomi Osaka of Japan (L) stands beside the defeated Serena Williams of the US following their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Serena Williams of the US hits a return to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their 2018 US Open women's singles final match on September 8, 2018 in New York. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - US Open Women's Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan hold the trophy following her Women's Singles Finals match against Serena Williams of the US at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Serena Williams of the US reacts against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - US Open Womens Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan (L) with Serena Williams of the US during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - US Open Women's Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan with Serena Williams of the US during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - US Open Women's Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan kisses the trophy following her Women's Singles Finals match against Serena Williams of the US at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - US Open Womens Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan (L) with Serena Williams of the US during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Pendant le match, Williams a été punie pour avoir reçu les conseils de son entraîneur, pour avoir fracassé sa raquette et pour abus verbal à l’endroit de l’arbitre.
«L’avertissement pour le coaching était juste, mais tout le monde reçoit les conseils de son entraîneur. Cette règle doit être changée, a écrit l’ancienne grande joueuse Chris Evert sur son compte Twitter. Carlos [Ramos] aurait dû avertir [Serena Williams] avant de la pénaliser pour abus verbal.»
Billie Jean King, une autre légende du tennis féminin, a aussi donné son appui à Williams.
«Quand une femme est émotive, elle est considérée comme hystérique, a-t-elle gazouillé. Quand un homme fait la même chose, il est considéré comme direct et spontané et il ne subit pas de conséquence. Merci Serena Williams de souligner cette situation de deux poids, deux mesures. Plus de gens doivent faire la même chose.»
D’anciens joueurs se sont aussi montrés critiques envers l’arbitre.
«C’est le pire arbitrage que j’ai vu de ma vie... le pire», a écrit Andy Roddick sur Twitter.
«Je l’avoue, j’ai déjà dit de pires choses à un arbitre et je n’ai pas été puni, a pour sa part écrit James Blake. J’ai aussi été averti par des arbitres qui me disaient de me taire sinon ils allaient me pénaliser. Il [l’arbitre] aurait dû donner cette chance [à Serena Williams]. C’est dommage que cela soit venu assombrir une belle finale.»
Williams a notamment eu un jeu de pénalité au deuxième set après avoir traité Ramos de voleur. Après la rencontre elle a affirmé avoir été victime de sexisme.
«J’ai été victime d'une injustice, mais je vais m’assurer que ce genre d’incident ne se reproduise pas pour une autre joueuse de la WTA», a-t-elle lancé en conférence de presse.