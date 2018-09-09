Serena Williams écope d’une amende de 17 000$

Serena Williams a écopé de 17 000 dollars d'amende en raison de ses trois avertissements reçus en finale de l'US Open samedi, marquée par son emportement contre l'arbitre qu'elle a qualifié de «voleur», selon le rapport des amendes établi par les organisateurs.
Au cours de sa finale perdue contre la Japonaise Naomi Osaka (6-2, 6-4), l'Américaine avait été avertie pour «coaching», «bris de raquette», puis «insulte». Le premier lui vaut 4 000 dollars d'amende, le second 3 000 dollars et le troisième 10000 dollars.
Tout avait commencé quand Serena avait reçu un premier avertissement pour «coaching», interdit en match, en début de deuxième set, à 1-0, 40-15, service Osaka.
Avait suivi une discussion musclée en plusieurs épisodes avec l'arbitre de chaise, le Portugais Carlos Ramos, qui s'était envenimée au fur et à mesure.
«Je ne triche pas pour gagner, je préfère encore perdre», s'était défendue sur-le-champ la cadette des sœurs Williams (36 ans).
AFPTOPSHOT - Serena Williams of the US argues with chair umpire Carlos Ramos while playing Naomi Osaka of Japan during their 2018 US Open women's singles final match on September 8, 2018 in New York. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - Serena Williams of the United States argues with referee Brian Earley during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - US Open Women's Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan kisses the trophy following her Women's Singles Finals match against Serena Williams of the US at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - Naomi Osaka of Japan returns against Serena Williams of the US during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - Naomi Osaka of Japan (R) and Serena Williams of the US meet at the net after their 2018 US Open women's singles final match on September 8, 2018 in New York. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by Eduardo MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - Serena Williams of the US argues with chair umpire Carlos Ramos while playing Naomi Osaka of Japan during their 2018 US Open women's singles final match on September 8, 2018 in New York. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by Eduardo MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the trophy after her victory over Serena Williams of the US during their 2018 US Open women's singles final match on September 8, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Eduardo MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - The victor Naomi Osaka of Japan (L) stands beside the defeated Serena Williams of the US following their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - Serena Williams of the US hits a return to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their 2018 US Open women's singles final match on September 8, 2018 in New York. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - US Open Women's Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan hold the trophy following her Women's Singles Finals match against Serena Williams of the US at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - Serena Williams of the US reacts against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a "thief" and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - US Open Womens Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan (L) with Serena Williams of the US during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - US Open Women's Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan with Serena Williams of the US during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - US Open Women's Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan kisses the trophy following her Women's Singles Finals match against Serena Williams of the US at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
AFPTOPSHOT - US Open Womens Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan (L) with Serena Williams of the US during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
«C'est incroyable. Je n'ai pas reçu de coaching. Je n'ai jamais triché de ma vie. Vous me devez des excuses», avait-elle repris au changement de côté, outrée.
C'est après un second avertissement reçu pour avoir fracassé sa raquette après avoir été débreakée, qui lui a valu un point de pénalité, que Serena est sortie de ses gonds.
«Vous attaquez ma personne. Vous avez tort. Vous n'arbitrerez plus jamais un de mes matches. Vous me devez des excuses. C'est vous le menteur», avait-elle lancé.
«Vous êtes un voleur. Vous m'avez volé un point», avait-elle accusé. C'est à ce moment-là que l'arbitre portugais lui infligeait un troisième avertissement, synonyme de jeu de pénalité, une sanction rare à ce niveau.
Deux jeux plus tard, la vedette américaine s'inclinait dans la confusion et voyait son rêve d'égaler le record absolu de titres en Grand Chelem (24), s'envoler.
«Il suppose que j'ai triché, et je n'ai pas triché», avait-elle réaffirmé en conférence de presse un peu plus tard.