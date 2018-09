Maintenant de catégorie 4, l'ouragan Florence menace la côte est américaine

AFP

This NOAA/RAMMB satellite image taken at 11:45:31 UTC on September 10, 2018, shows Hurricane Florence off the US east coast in the Atantic Ocean. - Hurricane Florence is expected to become a dangerous "major hurricane" by late Monday as it heads toward the US East Coast, the National Hurricane Center said, as states of emergency were declared in preparation for the storm. The center of Florence was located about 685 miles (1,100 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda, the NHC in its 0300 GMT Monday advisory.Florence had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour, making it a Category 1 storm on the five-level Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale. (Photo by HO / NOAA/RAMMB / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS