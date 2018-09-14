EN IMAGES | L'ouragan Florence «ravage» la Caroline du Nord

Déversant des pluies torrentielles et provoquant des crues spectaculaires, l'ouragan Florence est en train de «ravager» la Caroline du Nord, a déploré vendredi le gouverneur de cet État américain, mettant en garde contre le risque d'«inondations catastrophiques» alors que des dizaines d'habitants se sont déjà retrouvés piégés.
«Nous sommes très inquiets du fait que des localités entières puissent être détruites», a lancé le gouverneur Roy Cooper en conférence de presse.
Aucun décès n'est pour l'instant à déplorer, selon lui. Au moins une personne a été blessée dans la chute d'un arbre à Wilmington, dans le sud-est du pays, et les pompiers craignent que le bilan ne s'alourdisse.
L'ouragan Florence a touché terre près de Wrightsville Beach, en Caroline du Nord, à 07H15 (11H15 GMT), avec des vents maximum estimés à 150 km/h, selon le Centre national des ouragans (NHC).
Légèrement retombés depuis, ses vents restaient toutefois violents, à 130 km/h à 11H00 (15H00 GMT), selon le NHC. L'ouragan est classé en catégorie 1 sur l'échelle Saffir-Simpson qui en compte cinq.
«Des inondations catastrophiques de cours d'eau douce sont attendues dans des zones de la Caroline du Sud et du Nord», prévoient les météorologues du NHC.
La région fera face à une «menace importante» pendant encore au moins un jour, voire 36 heures, selon un responsable de l'Agence fédérale américaine des situations d'urgence (Fema), Jeff Byard.
Facteur aggravant: Florence avance lentement, à 6 km/h, et déverse donc ses pluies torrentielles pendant de longues heures sur les mêmes régions alors que les sols sont gorgés d'eau après déjà deux semaines d'importantes précipitations.
Des pluies de cette intensité n'arrivent «qu'une fois tous les mille ans», a lancé Roy Cooper. La rivière Neuse a gonflé jusqu'à trois mètres au-dessus de son niveau habituel, a-t-il précisé, et le niveau des rivières «va monter pendant des jours».
Wilmington
Dans la ville portuaire de Wilmington, des arbres ont été déracinés, des panneaux renversés et des vitres brisées sous la force du vent et des trombes d'eau.
Fouad Iliou, un Brestois, était venu rendre visite à sa soeur, installée depuis des années à Wilmington.
«Le vent a fait de gros dégâts, un arbre est tombé dans le jardin et un autre dehors à côté des voitures. Mais je n'ai pas eu peur, les Bretons, surtout à Brest, sont habitués aux tempêtes», a-t-il témoigné.
À plus d'une centaine de kilomètres au sud, la célèbre station balnéaire de Myrtle Beach, en Caroline du Sud, s'est transformée en ville fantôme. La force de l'ouragan commençait à se faire sentir nettement à la mi-journée, et un rideau serré de pluie s'abattait sur l'océan, accompagné d'éclairs.
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
AFP
WILMINGTON, NC- SEPTEMBER 14: Rescue personnel remove a man from a home that a large tree fell on after Hurricane Florence hit the area on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Flood waters rise up from the Neuse River in New Bern, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
A downed tree can be seen from State Route 17 in Pollocksville, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
A downed tree can be seen from State Route 17 in Pollocksville, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
Flood waters from the Trent River inundate a park in Pollocksville, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
AFPFlood waters rise up from the Neuse River in New Bern, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence. Logan Cyrus for AFP - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP)
This image obtained from NASA and taken on September 14, 2018, by astronaut Ricky Arnold from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence.
Storm damage caused by high winds is seen on Ocean Avenue as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence make landfall on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
A woman searches the beach looking for items washed ashore by storm currents as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence make landfall on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
A tattered US flag is seen as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence make landfall on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
AFPGinger Wheeler (R) and her friend scour the beach looking for items washed ashore by storm currents as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence make landfall on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 14: A damaged awning is seen as winds from Hurricane Florence on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States.
JAMES CITY, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a boat to rescue a woman and her dog from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
AFPJAMES CITY, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue a woman and her dog from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPJAMES CITY, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a truck to move people rescued from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPJAMES CITY, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a truck to move people rescued from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
JAMES CITY, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: A volunteer from the Civilian Crisis Response Team carries 7-year-old Keiyana Cromartie after she and her family were rescued from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
«Cela fait peur, mais c'est beau», a confié à l'AFP Scott Brauer, retraité de 71 ans qui se promenait en bord de mer peu avant l'arrivée de la tempête.
Environ 1,7 million d'habitants ont été sommés de se mettre à l'abri, loin du littoral, la plupart dès mardi. Mais certains n'ont pas suivi cette consigne.
En Caroline du Nord, les secouristes ont dû venir en aide à entre 150 et 200 personnes dans la ville de New Bern, construite sur les flancs d'une rivière, selon David Daniels de la police de la ville. Les opérations se poursuivaient vendredi pour secourir des dizaines d'autres résidents.
«En quelques secondes, l'eau est montée jusqu'à la taille, maintenant elle est à hauteur d'épaule», a raconté à CNN une habitante de la ville, Peggy Perry, réfugiée avec trois membres de sa famille au sommet de sa maison.
Jacksonville
À Jacksonville, plus de 60 résidents d'un hôtel ont également été mis à l'abri dans la nuit après l'effondrement d'une partie du toit.
Certaines zones inondées sont trop dangereuses pour que «nos secouristes interviennent», a expliqué Jeff Byard.
Environ un demi-million de personnes sont déjà privées d'électricité en Caroline du Nord qui compte quelque 10 millions d'habitants, selon Roy Cooper, et ce nombre va croissant.
Quelque 20.000 personnes ont trouvé refuge dans plus de 150 centres d'accueil en Caroline du Nord.
Un couvre-feu a été instauré dans plusieurs localités de la côte atlantique pour éviter les pillages.
L'ouragan doit s'enfoncer vers l'intérieur des terres, à travers l'extrême sud-est de la Caroline du Nord et la pointe est de la Caroline du Sud jusqu'à samedi. Il virera alors vers le nord, selon le NHC, avec une «perte importante d'intensité» dès ce weekend.