Régis Labeaume vend sa maison de Sillery

Le maire de Québec Régis Labeaume a mis sa résidence du secteur Sillery en vente pour la somme de 1,4 M$.
La résidence a été affichée dans le NYTimes et mise sur le marché il y a deux jours par le courtier immobilier de Sotherby’s International, Martin Dostie. Le prix de vente est de 1 044 932 $ en dollars américains sur le site du NY Times ou encore 1,4 M$ en dollars canadiens.
Selon l’évaluation foncière de la Ville de Québec, la résidence du maire Labeaume est évaluée à 610 000 $. Construite en 1966, la résidence offre une magnifique vue sur le fleuve Saint-Laurent.
Une vingtaine de photos montrant l’intérieur et l’extérieur de la résidence ont été publiées. Comprenant quatre chambres et deux salles de bain, l’aire habitable de la demeure est de 142 mètres carrés (1528 pieds carrés).
Le maire possède également une résidence secondaire sur la Côte-de-Beaupré. L’attaché de M. Labeaume Paul-Christian Nolin n’a pas voulu faire de commentaire sur une question qui concerne la vie privée du maire.
Voici la résidence en photos
Photo courtoisie Sotheby's International Realty
