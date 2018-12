Mobilisation en baisse à Paris

AFP

A protester dressed as Santa Claus and wearing a yellow vest (gilet jaune) demonstrates on the stairs of the Opera Garnier in Paris, on December 15, 2018 during a protest against rising costs of living they blame on high taxes in Paris, on December 15, 2018. - The "Yellow Vests" (Gilets Jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President's policies and top-down style of governing. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)