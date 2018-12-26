Du rat en sauce épicée, ça vous dit?

Chaque fin d'année sur un marché du nord-est de l'Inde, le rat constitue un mets de choix, et un complément de revenus pour les membres de communautés tribales employés le reste du temps dans les plantations de thé.
Destiné à être bouilli, dépouillé puis cuisiné avec une sauce épicée, ce rongeur est plus prisé que le poulet et le porc par les clients du marché du dimanche de Kumarikata, un village d'Assam, grand État du nord-est de l'Inde.
Les consommateurs y achètent des centaines de rats fraîchement attrapés et écorchés, une chasse qui permet aussi de protéger les rizières de ces champs situés à proximité du Bhoutan. Le rat déjà rôti est également très demandé.
AFP(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 23, 2018 an Indian tea-tribe vendor sells cooked and uncooked rats at a weekly market in Kumarikata village along the Indo-Bhutan border, some 90km from Guwahati. - Rat is at the top of the end-of-year holiday menu for crowds who flock to a market in northern India that specialises in rodents caught in local fields. Destined to be boiled, skinned and then cooked in a spicy gravy, rat is more popular than chicken and pork with customers at the Sunday market in the Assam state village of Kumarikata. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)
AFPRats drink from bowl of milk at the Karni Mata temple in Deshnoke near Bikaner, in the Indian state of Rajasthan on December 24, 2018. - Hindu devotees offer prayers and donate milk to the rats at the temple, in a tradition thought to contribute to the betterment of their family and wider society. (Photo by Himanshu SHARMA / AFP)
AFPIndian Tea-tribe vendors sell rats on a weekly market at Kumarikata village along Indo-Bhutan International border, some 90 kms from Guwahati on December 23, 2018. - Vendors sell rat meat at around 200 INR (2.8 USD) per kg. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)
Durant les mois d'hiver, lorsque le travail est rare dans les plantations de thé de la région, cette activité permet aux communautés tribales pauvres de gagner un peu d'argent.
Un kilogramme de viande de rat, considérée comme un plat raffiné, se vend environ 200 roupies (2,5 euros), soit autant que le poulet et le porc.
Le soir, les tribaux placent des pièges faits de bambou à la sortie des terriers dans les rizières. Les chasseurs travaillent de nuit, pour éviter que des prédateurs ne mangent les proies mortes avant qu'ils puissent les recueillir.
«Nous mettons des pièges dans les champs, car les rats mangent les cultures de riz», explique à l'AFP Samba Soren, un vendeur de rats de Kumarikata.
Les agriculteurs estiment que la population de rats a augmenté dans la région ces dernières années. Certains d'entre eux peuvent peser plus d'un kilo, et les commerçants du marché disent en ramener entre 10 et 20 kilogrammes par nuit.