Tous les looks du tapis rouge des Golden Globes 2019

Les plus grandes vedettes du petit et du grand écran se sont donné rendez-vous au Hilton de Beverly Hills, dimanche, pour la 76e édition des Golden Globe Awards.
Le gala, organisé par le Hollywood Foreign Press, récompense les films et les séries télévisuelles de l’année précédente et est, habituellement, le premier Gala majeur de l’année.
VOICI TOUS LES LOOKS:
AFP
Chrissy Metz
AFP
Indya Moore
AFP
Gina Rodriguez
AFP
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
AFP
Glenn Close
AFP
Thandie Newton
AFP
Julian Schnabel et Louise Kugelberg
AFP
Rachel Brosnahan
AFP
Nicole Kimpel et Antonio Banderas
AFP
Jason Ralph
AFP
Connie Britton
AFP
Bill Gerber et Emma Gerber
AFP
Ryan Michelle Bathe et Sterling K. Brown
AFP
Regina King
AFP
Actress Yalitza Aparicio et Marina de Tavira
AFP
Karl Cook et Kaley Cuoco
WENN.com
Renee Bargh
AFP
Idris Elba et Sabrina Dhowre
AFP
Nico Santos
AFP
Elizabeth Perkins
AFP
Giada Colagrande et Willem Dafoe
AFP
Chris Messina
AFP
Ken Jeong et Tran Jeong
WENN.com
Tanika Ray
AFP
Lili Reinhart
AFP
Darren Criss
AFP
D'Arcy Carden
AFP
Dominique Jackson
AFP
Irina Shaykd et Bradley Cooper
AFP
Laura Dern
AFP
Elizabeth Canney et Brad Bird
AFP
Octavia Spencer
AFP
Cody Fern
AFP
Scott Evans
AFP
Jason Bateman et Amanda Anka
AFP
Jodie Comer
AFP
Kieran Culkin et Jazz Charton
AFP
Mj Rodriguez
AFP
Mark Ronson
AFP
Yvonne Strahovski
AFP
Andy Sale et Paul Chen
AFP
Carly Steel
AFP
Ben Falcone et Melissa McCarthy
AFP
Shira Piven et Adam McKay
AFP
Tyler Perry
AFP
Ricky Martin
AFP
Molly Sims et Scott Stuber
AFP
Tony Shalhoub
AFP
Jameela Jamil
AFP
Jim Carrey et Ginger Gonzaga
AFP
Kristin Cavallari
AFP
Serena McKinney
AFP
Camilla Belle
AFP
Lucy Liu
AFP
Caroline Aaron et Kevin Pollak
AFP
Luke Evans
AFP
Judy Greer
AFP
Manny Jacinto
AFP
Janet Mock
WENN.com
Giuliana Rancic
AFP
Ryan Seacrest
AFP
Joe Alwyn
AFP
Rosamund Pike
AFP
Dakota Fanning
AFP
Our Lady J
AFP
Joanna Newsom
AFP
Jeannie Mai
AFP
Troye Sivan
AFP
Amy Adams
AFP
Lucy Boynton
AFP
Derek Hough
AFP
Kiki Layne
AFP
Elsie Fisher et Bo Burnham
AFP
Constance Wu
AFP
William H. Macy
AFP
Richard Gere
AFP
Yvette Nicole Brown
AFP
Dave Franco
WENN.com
Keltie Knight
AFP
Viggo Mortensen et son fils
AFP
Felicity Huffman
AFP
Richard Madden
WENN.com
Erin Lim
AFP
Sam Elliott
AFP
Emmy Rossum
AFP
Carol Burnett
AFP
Linda Cardellini
AFP
Caitriona Balfe
AFP
Marti Noxon
AFP
Kristin dos Santos
AFP
Keri Russell et Matthew Rhys
AFP
Heidi Klum
AFP
Sofia Carson
AFP
Julianne Moore
AFP
Susan Geston et Jeff Bridges
AFP
Yuichiro Saito et Mamoru Hosoda
WENN.com
Missi Pyle
AFP
Felicitas Romboldet Daniel Bruhl
AFP
Jamie Lee Curtis
AFP
Rebecca King-Crewsetd Terry Crews
AFP
Dominique Jackson
AFP
Amber Heard
AFP
Billy Porter
AFP
Olivia Colman
AFP
Julia Roberts
AFP
Catherine Zeta-Jones
AFP
Kristen Bell
AFP
Rachel Weisz
AFP
Emily Blunt et John Krasinski
AFP
Debra Messing
AFP
Isla Fisher
AFP
Emma Stone
AFP
Lady Gaga
AFP
Janelle Monae
AFP
Alyssa Milano
AFP
Charlize Theron
AFP
Ella Olivia Stiller et Ben Stiller
AFP
Maya Rudolph
AFP
Hugh Grant et Anna Elisabet Eberstein
AFP
Timothee Chalamet
AFP
Saoirse Ronan
AFP
Anne Hathaway
AFP
Amy Poehler
AFP
Allison Janney
AFP
Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan et Lupita Nyong'o
AFP
Sara Gilbert et Linda Perry
AFP
Nicole Kidman
AFP
Halle Berry