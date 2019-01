#BREAKING : Phoenix PD is investigating a shooting that took place outside a motel at 25th St. and Van Buren. More information coming shortly. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/WACNNN1s8T

#BREAKING: #Phoenix Fire Department says there are six "patients," five transported to a nearby hospital, after a #shooting near 25th and Van Buren streets pic.twitter.com/plbgcElmLG