EN IMAGES | Un «froid de canard» sur le nord des États-Unis

La vague de froid qui frappe présentement le nord des États-Unis donne lieu à de magnifiques scènes, malgré ses conséquences funestes.

Selon les médias américains, au moins 10 personnes ont jusqu’à présent perdu la vie en raison des conditions climatiques, qui frappent entre autres la région des Grands Lacs et le Midwest.

Cette «masse d'air arctique sans précédent» affecte quelque 60 millions de personnes, qui sont encouragées à rester à l'abri chez elles.

Voyez ci-dessous quelques images croquées un peu partout dans le nord des États-Unis.

Le lac Michigan en accéléré

 

Les chutes Niagara gèlent (en partie)

La rivière Chicago

Des canards se réfugient dans une crique à Minneapolis

  Ducks rest in Lake Michigan as temperatures dropped to -20 degrees F (-29C) on January 30, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. - Frostbite warnings were issued for parts of the US Midwest on January 30, 2019, as temperatures colder than Antarctica grounded flights, forced schools and businesses to close and disrupted life for tens of millions. (Photo by JOSHUA LOTT / AFP)
  Ducks find refuge on a steamy open section of Minnehaha Creek on January 30, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - Bitter cold with temperatures lower than Antarctica gripped the American Midwest on Wednesday, grounding flights, closing schools and businesses and raising frostbite and hypothermia fears for homeless residents. (Photo by STEPHEN MATUREN / AFP)
  Ducks find refuge on a steamy open section of Minnehaha Creek on January 30, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - Bitter cold with temperatures lower than Antarctica gripped the American Midwest on Wednesday, grounding flights, closing schools and businesses and raising frostbite and hypothermia fears for homeless residents. (Photo by STEPHEN MATUREN / AFP)
  Ducks find refuge on a steamy open section of Minnehaha Creek on January 30, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - Bitter cold with temperatures lower than Antarctica gripped the American Midwest on Wednesday, grounding flights, closing schools and businesses and raising frostbite and hypothermia fears for homeless residents. (Photo by STEPHEN MATUREN / AFP)
  Ducks find refuge on a steamy open section of Minnehaha Creek on January 30, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - Bitter cold with temperatures lower than Antarctica gripped the American Midwest on Wednesday, grounding flights, closing schools and businesses and raising frostbite and hypothermia fears for homeless residents. (Photo by STEPHEN MATUREN / AFP)
  Ducks find refuge on a steamy open section of Minnehaha Creek on January 30, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - Bitter cold with temperatures lower than Antarctica gripped the American Midwest on Wednesday, grounding flights, closing schools and businesses and raising frostbite and hypothermia fears for homeless residents. (Photo by STEPHEN MATUREN / AFP)
New York sous le froid et la neige

Chicago frappée par le froid

New York sous le froid et la neige

À la course à Chicago, malgré le temps glacial

De belles occasions pour les photographes à Chicago

