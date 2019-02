Alerte AMBER en Ontario pour localiser une fillette de 11 ans

Riya is described as female, brown, 4’0”, 60lbs, thin build, below shoulder black hair. Wearing pink dress w/hearts, black boots, black tights, black jacket with fur-lined hood. Also has black/white purse with a pink heart that has an R in it. Call 9-1-1 if seen. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/lAen2nN0hD