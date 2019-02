Les États-Unis soutiennent Guaido «à 100%» et n'écartent aucune option

AFP

Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared acting president Juan Guaido demonstrate outside Colombia's Foreign Ministry in Bogota, where Guaido is meeting with members of a multinational support group to tackle next steps in the country's crisis, on February 25, 2019. - US Vice President Mike Pence passed on a message from Donald Trump to Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday, telling him "we are with you 100 percent." Pence and Guaido met in Colombia's capital during a meeting of regional allies to discuss their next move in response to the crisis in Venezuela. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)