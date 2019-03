En Asie, la symbolique nazie a toujours des adeptes

AFP

This photo taken on February 27, 2019 shows a Thai translation of Adolf Hitler's autobiography "Mein Kampf" alongside other books on Nazi Germany on a shelf belonging to history lecturer Tul Israngura Na Ayudhya at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. - As Europe battles a surge in anti-Semitism, including the desecration of graves in France, Southeast Asia is wrestling with a lack of understanding about the provenance of Nazi paraphernalia that casually creeps into public spaces. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) / TO GO WITH STORY Southeast Asia-Nazi-regalia-education,FOCUS by Joe FREEMAN