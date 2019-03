Boeing 737 MAX 8: les Américains en mode panique

It’s a travesty Trump’s FAA puts money over people and hasn’t grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes flying with Southwest, American, and United Airlines. China, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, the UK, Norway, and soon all of Europe are grounding it to protect human lives.

Two brand new Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes crashed in 5 months. If China has grounded all 96 of its 737 Max 8s, then Southwest, American, and United Airlines should really do something to reassure the American people that its 737 Max 8 airplanes are airworthy or ground them too.