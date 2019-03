Cyclone en Afrique : plus de 650 morts, risques d'épidémies

AFP

Francisco Romao Domingos, an elderly man, is carried on a stretcher to the medical and triage centre at the port of Beira, Mozambique on March 22, 2019. - Aid workers faced disarray and a clamour for help on March 22, as they headed out across central Mozambique, battling to help tens of thousands of people battered by one of southern Africa's most powerful storms, cyclone Idai. Districts west of the Mozambican port city of Beira resemble an inland lake, and thousands of people are still trapped on roof tops and on tree branches. (Photo by WIKUS DE WET / AFP)