Au Venezuela, pauvres et riches en quête désespérée d'eau

People wash clothes in water from a stream that runs down from El Avila hill in Caracas, on April 2, 2019. - Some people collect water from natural wells or sewers and others sell it at unpayable prices for the vast majority of Venezuelans. As the political battle plays out, the country has been hit by a series of devastating blackouts that have left millions without water, prompting the government to replace the country's energy minister and institute power rationing in a bid to address the outages. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)