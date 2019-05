L’Alaska tend à fondre sous les changements climatiques

AFP

Archaeologist Rick Knecht (C bottom) at the excavation site beside the Bering Sea where he is searching for Yupik Eskimo artifacts, near the town of Quinhagak on the Yukon Delta in Alaska on April 13, 2019. - Knecht for the past 10 years has led a team racing to save as many items as possible at the excavation site located about three miles (4.8 kms) from Quinhagak and dubbed Nunalleq, which means Old Village in the Yupik language. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Jocelyne ZABLIT, "Alaska's thaw threatens prehistoric sites once frozen in time"