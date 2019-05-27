Attaque au couteau: «les Américains aux côtés» du Japon –Trump

Le président américain Donald Trump a témoigné de sa solidarité envers le Japon après une meurtrière attaque au couteau survenue mardi matin au sud de Tokyo, qui a notamment touché des écoliers.
«Tous les Américains sont au côté du peuple japonais et pleurent pour les victimes et leurs familles», a déclaré M. Trump, qui se trouvait à bord d'un navire militaire japonais au dernier jour de sa visite d'État dans l'archipel. «Au nom de la Première Dame et de moi-même, je veux prendre un moment pour leur adresser nos prières et notre sympathie».
-
AFPPolice forensic experts investigate a crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. - Two people, including a child, were feared dead May 28 in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT
-
AFPA policeman clears a street to let a fire truck get through at the crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. - Two people, including a child, were feared dead in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
-
AFPPolicemen direct an ambulance at the crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. - Two people, including a child, were feared dead in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
-
AFPA policeman directs a fire truck at the crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. - Two people, including a child, were feared dead in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
-
AFPPolice forensic experts (in blue) and a fire truck are seen at the crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. - Two people, including a child, were feared dead in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
-
AFPA gerenal view shows a crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. - Two people, including a child, were feared dead in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
-
AFPA gerenal view shows a crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. - Two people, including a child, were feared dead on May 28 in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT
-
AFPA gerenal view shows a crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. - Two people, including a child, were feared dead on May 28 in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT
-
AFPPolice forensic experts (C) are seen at the crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. - Two people, including a child, were feared dead in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
-
AFPPolice forensic experts are seen at the crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. - Two people, including a child, were feared dead in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
-
AFPA gerenal view shows multiple police cars, ambulances and fire engines at a crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. - Two people, including a child, were feared dead in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
-
AFPA gerenal view shows multiple police cars, ambulances and fire engines at a crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. - Two people, including a child, were feared dead in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
-
AFPA gerenal view shows multiple police cars, ambulances and fire engines at a crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. - Two people, including a child, were feared dead in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT