Des enfants atteints du cancer condamnés à mort à cause des pénuries

AFP

Medical personnel, parents and patients of the Jose Manuel de los Rios Hospital take part in a protest for the death of the fourth child in a month, in front of the institution in Caracas, on May 27, 2019. - Erick Altuve died of cancer on May 26 while waiting to receive a bone marrow transplant at the Jose Manuel de los Rios Hospital, the main public pediatric hospital in Venezuela. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)