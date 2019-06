Une version micmaque de «Blackbird» remarquée par Paul McCartney

#EmmaStevens gets a shout out by @PaulMcCartney "There's an incredible version done by a Canadian girl, see it on youtube, its in her native language." See her play at the opening of the @unhabitat @UN #UNHabitatAssembly - https://t.co/CqMSgF1VuE #paulmccartney #blackbird pic.twitter.com/WsuQaaczp3