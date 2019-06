Trump hué par la foule en pleine visite à Londres

AFP

Demonstrators are pictured through the gates of Downing street as they protest whilst the US President leaves 10 Downing Street to make his way to the Foreign and Commonwealth office for a press conference in London on June 4, 2019, on the second day of his three-day State Visit to the UK. - US President Donald Trump turns from pomp and ceremony to politics and business on Tuesday as he meets Prime Minister Theresa May on the second day of a state visit expected to be accompanied by mass protests. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)