Céline «vole de ses propres ailes» avec une nouvelle chanson

Pendant le tout dernier spectacle de sa résidence à Las Vegas, la chanteuse québécoise Céline Dion a dévoilé une toute nouvelle chanson, «Flying On My Own».

Samedi soir, sur Youtube, l’équipe de la chanteuse a diffusé la pièce visiblement captée vendredi ou samedi. Selon les informations disponibles sur internet samedi, elle aurait interprété cette chanson pour la première fois vendredi soir.

La pièce, électronique et dansante, sonne comme un hymne au renouveau.

«Il y a du changement dans l’air [...], Je vole de mes propres ailes, sur les ailes de ton amour. [...] Des vents plus chauds vont m’emmener, où je le veux bien», y chante-t-elle, entre autres, en anglais.

Vendredi, la chanteuse avait publié une photo sur ses réseaux sociaux où on la voyait arborant un chandail sur lequel était écrit tout simplement «FOMO». «Ça signifie Fear of Missing Out [peur de manquer quelque chose, NDLR], ou pas...», pouvait-on lire dans la vignette accompagnant l’image.

Il semble finalement que c’était pour annoncer «Flying On My Own»...

Un nouvel album de Céline, «Courage», est attendu pour le mois de novembre. Une tournée de quarante spectacles débutera aussi en septembre à Québec.

Les paroles de «Flying On My Own»

There's something shifting in the air

If I'm not mistaken

The dust is clearing everywhere

Memories awaken

My feet on the runway

It's a beautiful day

I look to the sky now

I’m finding my way

I'm flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I'm flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

The warmer winds will carry me

Anywhere I want them to

If you could see what I can see

That nothing’s blocking my view

I look to the sky now

It's a beautiful day

I'm flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I'm flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I'm flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

I'm flying on my own (on the wings of your love)

I'm free like an eagle

Soar like an eagle

Sailing the winds of change

On the winds of change

On the winds of change

My feet on the runway

It's a beautiful day

I look to the sky now

I’m finding my way