Céline «vole de ses propres ailes» avec une nouvelle chanson

Pendant le tout dernier spectacle de sa résidence à Las Vegas, la chanteuse québécoise Céline Dion a dévoilé une toute nouvelle chanson, «Flying On My Own».
Samedi soir, sur Youtube, l’équipe de la chanteuse a diffusé la pièce visiblement captée vendredi ou samedi. Selon les informations disponibles sur internet samedi, elle aurait interprété cette chanson pour la première fois vendredi soir.
La pièce, électronique et dansante, sonne comme un hymne au renouveau.
«Il y a du changement dans l’air [...], Je vole de mes propres ailes, sur les ailes de ton amour. [...] Des vents plus chauds vont m’emmener, où je le veux bien», y chante-t-elle, entre autres, en anglais.
Vendredi, la chanteuse avait publié une photo sur ses réseaux sociaux où on la voyait arborant un chandail sur lequel était écrit tout simplement «FOMO». «Ça signifie Fear of Missing Out [peur de manquer quelque chose, NDLR], ou pas...», pouvait-on lire dans la vignette accompagnant l’image.
Il semble finalement que c’était pour annoncer «Flying On My Own»...
Un nouvel album de Céline, «Courage», est attendu pour le mois de novembre. Une tournée de quarante spectacles débutera aussi en septembre à Québec.
Les paroles de «Flying On My Own»
There's something shifting in the air
If I'm not mistaken
The dust is clearing everywhere
Memories awaken
My feet on the runway
It's a beautiful day
I look to the sky now
I’m finding my way
I'm flying on my own
On the wings of your love
I'm flying on my own
On the wings of your love
I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)
I’m flying on my own (on the wings of your love)
The warmer winds will carry me
Anywhere I want them to
If you could see what I can see
That nothing’s blocking my view
I look to the sky now
It's a beautiful day
I'm flying on my own
On the wings of your love
I'm flying on my own
On the wings of your love
I'm flying on my own (on the wings of your love)
I'm flying on my own (on the wings of your love)
I'm free like an eagle
Soar like an eagle
Sailing the winds of change
On the winds of change
On the winds of change
My feet on the runway
It's a beautiful day
I look to the sky now
I’m finding my way