Des géants manifestent à Paris pour plus de tolérance

TOPSHOT - (L to R) Ivory Coast's Abdramane Dembele, 2m35, France's Brahim Takioullah, 2m46 and Armenia's Arshavir Grigoryan, 2m33, walk in the crowd on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, on June 1, 2018. A dozen of the world's tallest people met in Paris for a weekend. / AFP PHOTO / GERARD JULIEN