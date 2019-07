Rencontrez Mariam, la petite «vache marine» devenue vedette des réseaux sociaux

AFP

This picture taken on May 23, 2019 shows Mariam the dugong as she is cared for by park officials and veterinarians from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre on Libong island, Trang province in southern Thailand. - An orphaned baby dugong rescued off a beach in Krabi province is Thailand's newest star, capturing the hearts of millions on social media and igniting an awarness for ocean conservation as authorities hand-raise the young mammal. (Photo by Sirachai ARUNRUGSTICHAI / AFP)