Fusillades, attentats... 50 ans après, refaire Woodstock serait impossible

AFP

In this undated photo, festival goers take a dip in "the pond" at the Woodstock Music Festival during the week-end of August 15 to 18, 1969 in Bethel near Woodstock. - A freewheeling weekend of indulgence. A New York farm transformed by idealistic youths into a mid-size city. A celebration of rock music and utopian ideals. Woodstock was many things but one thing is clear -- it is revered by many as the cultural touchstone of a generation. The 1969 festival of peace, love and music marks its 50th anniversary this weekend, triggering a wave of nostalgia for an era when rock was for the young, tie-dye was cool, long hair was a statement, and kids said "groovy" without a trace of irony. (Photo by Annie BIRCH / Annie BIRCH personal collection / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /Annie BIRCH Personal Collection" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS