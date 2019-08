Qui sont les jeunes qui manifestent à Hong Kong?

AFP

TOPSHOT - Pro-democracy protestors block the entrance to the airport terminals after a scuffle with police at Hong Kong's international airport late on August 13, 2019. - Hundreds of flights were cancelled or suspended at Hong Kong's airport on August 13, 2019 as pro-democracy protesters staged a second disruptive sit-in at the sprawling complex, defying warnings from the city's leader who said they were heading down a "path of no return". The new protest came as Beijing sent further ominous signals that the 10 weeks of unrest must end, with state-run media showing videos of security forces gathering across the border. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)