Mort d’un bébé dugong victime des déchets plastiques

AFP

This handout from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) taken and released on August 17, 2019 shows vets performing an autopsy on Mariam the dugong at the Trang province marine park. - Mariam, the sick baby dugong whose fight for recovery won hearts in Thailand and cast a spotlight on ocean conservation, has died from an infection exacerbated by bits of plastic lining her stomach, officials said on August 17. (Photo by Handout / Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL PARKS, WILDLIFE AND PLANT CONSERVATION (DNP)" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS