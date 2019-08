PHOTOS | Les rapaces libèrent une plage envahie par les mouettes

AFP

Blackberry, a perigrine-prairie falcon, wears a hood while waiting to go to work over the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey August 20, 2019. - For years, tourists enjoying the picturesque boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey have had to deal with some unwelcome visitors: marauding seagulls intent on stealing their lunch. "It's not that pleasurable to have to guard your food," said Hilary Larkin, who has been vacationing at the seaside resort for 36 years. (Photo by Don Emmert / AFP)