Les incendies en Amazonie progressent malgré le déploiement d'urgence

Les incendies continuaient de faire rage lundi dans l'Amazonie brésilienne, malgré le déploiement d'avions bombardiers d'eau, de pompiers et de soldats pour lutter contre les gigantesques feux.
La ville de Porto Velho, dans l'État de Rondônia (nord-ouest), d'où deux avions Hercules C-130 déversent depuis dimanche des dizaines de milliers de litres d'eau pour lutter contre les flammes, restait couverte de larges nuées de fumées.
Outre ces deux appareils des forces aériennes, des dizaines de pompiers y ont été dépêchés dimanche pour lutter contre la progression des feux. Le Brésil a également accepté l'aide d'Israël, qui a proposé d'envoyer un avion.
-
AFPTOPSHOT - This handout NASA Earth Observatory map shows active fire detections in South America (including Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Uruguay, northern Argentina and northwestern Colombia), as observed by Terra and Aqua MODIS between August 15-22, 2019. - The locations of the fires, shown in orange, have been overlain on nighttime imagery acquired by VIIRS. In these data, cities and towns appear white; forested areas appear black; and tropical savannas and woodland (known in Brazil as Cerrado) appear gray. Note that fire detections in the Brazilian states of Para and Amazonas in the Amazon basin are concentrated in bands along the highways BR-163 and BR-230. (Photo by Joshua Stevens / NASA Earth Observatory / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA / JOSHUA STEVENS / HO" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - View of fire in the Amazon rainforest, near Abuna, Rondonia state, Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - President Jair Bolsonaro authorized Friday the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A fire burns out of control after spreading onto a farm along a highway in Nova Santa Helena municipality in northern Mato Grosso State, south in the Amazon basin in Brazil, on August 23, 2019. - Official figures show 78,383 forest fires have been recorded in Brazil this year, the highest number of any year since 2013. Experts say the clearing of land during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem. More than half of the fires are in the Amazon. (Photo by Joao LAET / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Smoke from a fire out of control on a farm along a highway fills the air in Nova Santa Helena municipality in northern Mato Grosso State, south in the Amazon basin in Brazil, on August 23, 2019. - Official figures show 78,383 forest fires have been recorded in Brazil this year, the highest number of any year since 2013. Experts say the clearing of land during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem. More than half of the fires are in the Amazon. (Photo by Joao LAET / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Handout picture released by Greenpeace showing smoke billowing from the Jamanxim National Forest - APA (Environmental Protection Area) - in the Amazon biome in the municipality of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil, on August 23, 2019. - Hundreds of new fires are raging in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil, official data showed on August 24, 2019, amid growing international pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro to put out the worst blazes in years. The fires in the world's largest rainforest have triggered a global outcry and are dominating the G7 meeting in Biarritz in southern France. (Photo by Victor MORIYAMA / GREENPEACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE / VICTOR MORIYAMA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - People stp along a highway to watch as a supertanker, an aerial firefighting airtanker, takes part in the fight against forest fires in the surroundings of Robore in eastern Bolivia, on August 25, 2019. - The Bolivian government on Friday took delivery of a "supertanker" aircraft to help extinguish fires that have destroyed around 7,770 square kilometers (3,000 square miles) of the eastern province of Santa Cruz for the past month. Neighbouring Brazil and Paraguay are also battling separate wildfires that have devastated large areas of their rainforests, including many in the Amazon basin. (Photo by Aizar RALDES / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - View of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Abuna, Rondonia state, Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - President Jair Bolsonaro authorized Friday the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - CORRECTION - View of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Abuna, Rondonia state, Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - President Jair Bolsonaro authorized Friday the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by CARL DE SOUZA has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Abuna] instead of [Porto Velho]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.�
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Aerial view of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - President Jair Bolsonaro authorized Friday the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. (Photo by CARLOS FABAL / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Aerial view of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil, in the Amazon basin, on August 24, 2019. - President Jair Bolsonaro authorized Friday the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. (Photo by Lula SAMPAIO / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Handout aerial picture released by Greenpeace showing smoke billowing from forest fires in the municipality of Candeias do Jamari, close to Porto Velho in Rondonia State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - Brazil on August 25 deployed two Hercules C-130 aircraft to douse fires devouring parts of the Amazon rainforest. The latest official figures show 79,513 forest fires have been recorded in the country this year, the highest number of any year since 2013. More than half of those are in the massive Amazon basin. Experts say increased land clearing during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem this year. (Photo by Victor MORIYAMA / GREENPEACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE / VICTOR MORIYAMA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO RESALE - NO ARCHIVE - IMAGE AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION AND DOWNLOAD UNTIL 09.09.2019 - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Handout aerial released by Greenpeace showing smoke billowing from forest fires in the municipality of Candeias do Jamari, close to Porto Velho in Rondonia State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - Brazil on August 25 deployed two Hercules C-130 aircraft to douse fires devouring parts of the Amazon rainforest. The latest official figures show 79,513 forest fires have been recorded in the country this year, the highest number of any year since 2013. More than half of those are in the massive Amazon basin. Experts say increased land clearing during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem this year. (Photo by Victor MORIYAMA / GREENPEACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE / VICTOR MORIYAMA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO RESALE - NO ARCHIVE - IMAGE AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION AND DOWNLOAD UNTIL 09.09.2019 - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Handout aerial picture released by Greenpeace showing smoke billowing from forest fires in the municipality of Candeias do Jamari, close to Porto Velho in Rondonia State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - Brazil on August 25 deployed two Hercules C-130 aircraft to douse fires devouring parts of the Amazon rainforest. The latest official figures show 79,513 forest fires have been recorded in the country this year, the highest number of any year since 2013. More than half of those are in the massive Amazon basin. Experts say increased land clearing during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem this year. (Photo by Victor MORIYAMA / GREENPEACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE / VICTOR MORIYAMA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO RESALE - NO ARCHIVE - IMAGE AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION AND DOWNLOAD UNTIL 09.09.2019 - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Handout aerial picture released by Greenpeace showing smoke billowing from fires in the forest in the Amazon biome in the municipality of Altamira, Para State, Brazil, on August 23, 2019. - Hundreds of new fires are raging in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil, official data showed on August 24, 2019, amid growing international pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro to put out the worst blazes in years. The fires in the world's largest rainforest have triggered a global outcry and are dominating the G7 meeting in Biarritz in southern France. (Photo by Victor MORIYAMA / GREENPEACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE / VICTOR MORIYAMA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Handout aerial picture released by Greenpeace showing a burnt area in the Jamanxim National Forest - APA (Environmental Protection Area) - in the Amazon biome in the municipality of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil, on August 23, 2019. - Hundreds of new fires are raging in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil, official data showed on August 24, 2019, amid growing international pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro to put out the worst blazes in years. The fires in the world's largest rainforest have triggered a global outcry and are dominating the G7 meeting in Biarritz in southern France. (Photo by Victor MORIYAMA / GREENPEACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE / VICTOR MORIYAMA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Le ministre de la Justice et de la Sécurité publique, Sergio Moro, a aussi donné son feu vert au déploiement de policiers pour faire face à la destruction illégale de forêts en Amazonie.
Entre samedi et dimanche, 1 113 nouveaux incendies ont été recensés par l'Institut national de recherche spatiale (INPE).
Jusqu'à présent, sept États, dont celui de Rondônia, ont fait appel à l'armée. Quelque 43 000 soldats basés en Amazonie sont disponibles pour combattre les incendies, a annoncé le ministre de la Défense Fernando Azevedo e Silva.
Mais le nombre des soldats envoyés sur le front des incendies et leur mode d'action restait pour l'heure peu clair.
De vastes surfaces de la région amazonienne ont été dévastées par les pires incendies recensés depuis des années.
Selon les derniers chiffres officiels, 80 626 incendies ont été enregistrés au Brésil cette année, un plus haut depuis 2013, dont plus de la moitié en Amazonie.
La déforestation accélérée sous le gouvernement de Jair Bolsonaro qui encourage les cultures et l'élevage de bovins en Amazonie, corrélée à la saison sèche, explique l'ampleur des feux.
L'Amazonie, dont 60% de la surface se trouve au Brésil, s'étend aussi en Bolivie, Colombie, Équateur, Guyane française, Guyana, au Pérou, au Suriname et au Venezuela.