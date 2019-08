Un bijoutier pour célébrités victime d'un vol audacieux en plein jour à New York

🚨WANTED for a Robbery on 8/25/2019 at 12:02 P.M. Inside of 28 W. 47th St. @NYPDMTN #Manhattan #Midtown Seen them? Reward for info up to $2500! ☎️Call us at 1-800-577-TIPS or go to https://t.co/MoYB90aDa9. ALL tips are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/JyJRneK4GH