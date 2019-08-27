En Amazonie, le fermier Aurelio Andrade déboise «pour survivre»

AFP

TOPSHOT - CORRECTION - View of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Abuna, Rondonia state, Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - President Jair Bolsonaro authorized Friday the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by CARL DE SOUZA has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Abuna] instead of [Porto Velho].