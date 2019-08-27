En Amazonie, le fermier Aurelio Andrade déboise «pour survivre»

«On déboise pour survivre», confie à l'AFP le fermier Aurelio Andrade au coeur de l'Amazonie brésilienne, pendant que les flammes consument la végétation sur le terrain de son voisin.
À 120 kilomètres de Porto Velho, la capitale de l'État de Rondônia, frontalier de la Bolivie, cet homme de 65 ans mène son propre combat, à mille lieues de la crise politico-diplomatique et de l'émotion mondiale provoquées par les incendies dans la forêt amazonienne.
Vu du ciel, son terrain de quelques hectares, petit en comparaison des grandes exploitations d'agriculture intensive, s'arrête net au niveau de la ligne qui sépare la jungle des zones déboisées, de plus en plus vastes, de couleur marron-rouge.
Voilà 19 ans qu'Aurelio occupe cette terre, qu'il considère comme n'appartenant «à personne», avec son épouse évangélique, laquelle n'hésite pas à marcher quatre heures pour assister à la messe dans le bourg le plus proche. Il espère que les autorités lui accorderont bientôt un titre de propriété.
Ce procédé pour s'approprier des terrains du domaine public, appelé «grillagem» en portugais, est la source de nombreux conflits entre communautés indigènes, ceux qui envahissent des terres et autorités plus ou moins présentes.
Dans cette région coupée du monde aux airs de Far West, pas de forces de l'ordre, ni d'autres lois que celle qu'imposent les propriétaires terriens, les trafiquants de bois et les orpailleurs.
«Ici, on n'a pas d'aide du gouvernement fédéral ni de personne, seulement de Dieu. On abat donc les arbres pour planter de l'herbe dans le but de faire manger le bétail et de survivre», explique Aurelio, chapeau et t-shirt aux motifs de camouflage militaire, lunettes de vue sur la poitrine retenues par des cordons.
Sa maison en ciment est entourée d'un terrain qui a grandi au fil des années, au fur et à mesure que les arbres tombaient, où il élève des vaches, des poules, des cochons, des canards et des chevaux.
Les défenseurs de l'environnement accusent les petits propriétaires comme lui - pas seulement les grands - de profiter du manque de contrôles de l'État pour agrandir leurs terres en grignotant la forêt.
«Il ne s'agit que de couper quelques arbres, attendre trois mois et planter des graines. Même si tu prends une zone désertique, tu dois défricher, brûler et te construire une maison pour vivre avec tes enfants. Car tu ne vas pas te faire une maison au creux d'un arbre, comme si tu étais un oiseau, non?», dit-il en souriant.
Les flammes qui consument une partie de l'Amazonie et focalisent l'attention du monde entier ne semblent pas l'inquiéter.
En revanche, l'incendie chez son voisin, à quelques mètres de là, l'empêche de dormir.
«J'ai peur», confie-t-il. «J'ai même demandé de l'aide (aux autorités) pour voir si elles peuvent éteindre ce feu. Sinon, une de ces nuits, pendant que tu es en train de dormir, cet incendie peut provoquer un grave problème».
«Durant la journée, j'observe à partir d'ici, à côté de la barrière, où sont la fumée et les flammes», ajoute-t-il.