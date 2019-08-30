De multiples périls menacent l’Amazonie

Les feux de forêt ont attiré l'attention internationale sur la vulnérabilité de l'Amazonie, mais la plus grande forêt tropicale du monde fait face à d'autres périls : agriculture et élevage intensif, extraction minière et pétrolière, occupation illégale...
Le déboisement pour l'agriculture et l'élevage est une des plus lourdes menaces pesant sur la forêt amazonienne qui s'étend sur 5,5 millions de km2 répartis sur neuf pays (Bolivie, Brésil, Colombie, Équateur, Guyane française, Guyana, Pérou, Suriname, Venezuela).
«La principale cause de la déforestation est l'avancée de la frontière agricole», souligne José Luis Capella, directeur d'un programme de protection des forêts au Pérou, dont la moitié du territoire est couverte par la jungle amazonienne.
En Équateur, par exemple, la surface agricole a augmenté de 23% entre 2000 et 2017 en Amazonie. C'est un des principaux facteurs de recul de la forêt, explique Carmen Josse, de la fondation Ecociencia.
-
AFPTOPSHOT - This handout NASA Earth Observatory map shows active fire detections in South America (including Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Uruguay, northern Argentina and northwestern Colombia), as observed by Terra and Aqua MODIS between August 15-22, 2019. - The locations of the fires, shown in orange, have been overlain on nighttime imagery acquired by VIIRS. In these data, cities and towns appear white; forested areas appear black; and tropical savannas and woodland (known in Brazil as Cerrado) appear gray. Note that fire detections in the Brazilian states of Para and Amazonas in the Amazon basin are concentrated in bands along the highways BR-163 and BR-230. (Photo by Joshua Stevens / NASA Earth Observatory / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA / JOSHUA STEVENS / HO" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - View of fire in the Amazon rainforest, near Abuna, Rondonia state, Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - President Jair Bolsonaro authorized Friday the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A fire burns out of control after spreading onto a farm along a highway in Nova Santa Helena municipality in northern Mato Grosso State, south in the Amazon basin in Brazil, on August 23, 2019. - Official figures show 78,383 forest fires have been recorded in Brazil this year, the highest number of any year since 2013. Experts say the clearing of land during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem. More than half of the fires are in the Amazon. (Photo by Joao LAET / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Smoke from a fire out of control on a farm along a highway fills the air in Nova Santa Helena municipality in northern Mato Grosso State, south in the Amazon basin in Brazil, on August 23, 2019. - Official figures show 78,383 forest fires have been recorded in Brazil this year, the highest number of any year since 2013. Experts say the clearing of land during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem. More than half of the fires are in the Amazon. (Photo by Joao LAET / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Handout picture released by Greenpeace showing smoke billowing from the Jamanxim National Forest - APA (Environmental Protection Area) - in the Amazon biome in the municipality of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil, on August 23, 2019. - Hundreds of new fires are raging in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil, official data showed on August 24, 2019, amid growing international pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro to put out the worst blazes in years. The fires in the world's largest rainforest have triggered a global outcry and are dominating the G7 meeting in Biarritz in southern France. (Photo by Victor MORIYAMA / GREENPEACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE / VICTOR MORIYAMA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - People stp along a highway to watch as a supertanker, an aerial firefighting airtanker, takes part in the fight against forest fires in the surroundings of Robore in eastern Bolivia, on August 25, 2019. - The Bolivian government on Friday took delivery of a "supertanker" aircraft to help extinguish fires that have destroyed around 7,770 square kilometers (3,000 square miles) of the eastern province of Santa Cruz for the past month. Neighbouring Brazil and Paraguay are also battling separate wildfires that have devastated large areas of their rainforests, including many in the Amazon basin. (Photo by Aizar RALDES / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - View of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Abuna, Rondonia state, Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - President Jair Bolsonaro authorized Friday the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - CORRECTION - View of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Abuna, Rondonia state, Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - President Jair Bolsonaro authorized Friday the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by CARL DE SOUZA has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Abuna] instead of [Porto Velho]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.�
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Aerial view of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - President Jair Bolsonaro authorized Friday the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. (Photo by CARLOS FABAL / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Aerial view of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil, in the Amazon basin, on August 24, 2019. - President Jair Bolsonaro authorized Friday the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. (Photo by Lula SAMPAIO / AFP)
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Handout aerial picture released by Greenpeace showing smoke billowing from forest fires in the municipality of Candeias do Jamari, close to Porto Velho in Rondonia State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - Brazil on August 25 deployed two Hercules C-130 aircraft to douse fires devouring parts of the Amazon rainforest. The latest official figures show 79,513 forest fires have been recorded in the country this year, the highest number of any year since 2013. More than half of those are in the massive Amazon basin. Experts say increased land clearing during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem this year. (Photo by Victor MORIYAMA / GREENPEACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE / VICTOR MORIYAMA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO RESALE - NO ARCHIVE - IMAGE AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION AND DOWNLOAD UNTIL 09.09.2019 - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Handout aerial released by Greenpeace showing smoke billowing from forest fires in the municipality of Candeias do Jamari, close to Porto Velho in Rondonia State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - Brazil on August 25 deployed two Hercules C-130 aircraft to douse fires devouring parts of the Amazon rainforest. The latest official figures show 79,513 forest fires have been recorded in the country this year, the highest number of any year since 2013. More than half of those are in the massive Amazon basin. Experts say increased land clearing during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem this year. (Photo by Victor MORIYAMA / GREENPEACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE / VICTOR MORIYAMA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO RESALE - NO ARCHIVE - IMAGE AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION AND DOWNLOAD UNTIL 09.09.2019 - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Handout aerial picture released by Greenpeace showing smoke billowing from forest fires in the municipality of Candeias do Jamari, close to Porto Velho in Rondonia State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil, on August 24, 2019. - Brazil on August 25 deployed two Hercules C-130 aircraft to douse fires devouring parts of the Amazon rainforest. The latest official figures show 79,513 forest fires have been recorded in the country this year, the highest number of any year since 2013. More than half of those are in the massive Amazon basin. Experts say increased land clearing during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem this year. (Photo by Victor MORIYAMA / GREENPEACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE / VICTOR MORIYAMA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO RESALE - NO ARCHIVE - IMAGE AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION AND DOWNLOAD UNTIL 09.09.2019 - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Handout aerial picture released by Greenpeace showing smoke billowing from fires in the forest in the Amazon biome in the municipality of Altamira, Para State, Brazil, on August 23, 2019. - Hundreds of new fires are raging in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil, official data showed on August 24, 2019, amid growing international pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro to put out the worst blazes in years. The fires in the world's largest rainforest have triggered a global outcry and are dominating the G7 meeting in Biarritz in southern France. (Photo by Victor MORIYAMA / GREENPEACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE / VICTOR MORIYAMA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Handout aerial picture released by Greenpeace showing a burnt area in the Jamanxim National Forest - APA (Environmental Protection Area) - in the Amazon biome in the municipality of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil, on August 23, 2019. - Hundreds of new fires are raging in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil, official data showed on August 24, 2019, amid growing international pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro to put out the worst blazes in years. The fires in the world's largest rainforest have triggered a global outcry and are dominating the G7 meeting in Biarritz in southern France. (Photo by Victor MORIYAMA / GREENPEACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE / VICTOR MORIYAMA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Au Brésil, au Pérou, en Équateur et en Bolivie, les paysans allument des feux à la saison sèche pour défricher les zones déboisées, souvent à l'origine d'incendies incontrôlés.
Le gouvernement bolivien a ainsi autorisé cette année les agriculteurs à pratiquer le brûlis sur 20 hectares, contre 5 auparavant, au grand dam des écologistes.
Les cultures illégales grignotent aussi la forêt, comme la coca en Colombie, qui compte 169 000 hectares de cette culture, selon l'ONU.
Dans la majorité des pays amazoniens, l'extraction minière illégale cause d'importants dégâts. L'utilisation de substances chimiques, telles que le mercure, surtout pour l'extraction d'or, est particulièrement néfaste, contaminant sols et cours d'eau.
Extractivisme
Dans une tribune récente, le grand conseil coutumier des peuples amérindiens de la Guyane française a ainsi estimé que «le feu n'est pas le seul danger qui menace ou détruit l'Amazonie. L'extractivisme a sa grande part de responsabilité».
Dans ce territoire français, depuis 2003, 29 000 hectares ont été détruits à cause de l'orpaillage, légal ou illégal, selon l'Office national des forêts.
Au Venezuela, où la forêt couvre 50% du territoire, le gouvernement a lancé en 2016 un vaste projet d'extraction de bauxite, coltan, diamants et or dans une zone de plus de 110 000 km2. En Équateur, les concessions pétrolières ont également un impact.
«L'extraction minière est bien plus grave que les incendies», estime Cecilia Gomez Miliani, directrice de l'ONG vénézuélienne Vitalis : «toute la végétation est coupée, éliminée, cela pose des problèmes d'érosion des sols, de contamination au mercure et de déplacements de populations».
Pour Carmen Josse, le plus préoccupant est que l'extraction minière provoque une «déforestation permanente» avec la destruction de couches au niveau du sol qui empêche toute régénération végétative.
Au Pérou, le gouvernement a décidé en février d'envoyer l'armée dans la forêt amazonienne pour tenter de mettre fin aux extractions illégales dans des zones où la quasi-absence d'État favorise la multiplication des activités illicites.
En Colombie, où plus de 138 000 hectares de forêt amazonienne ont disparu en 2018 (soit 70% de la déforestation totale du pays), l'armée et la police sont aussi mobilisées.
L'occupation illégale de terres, également favorisée par la faible présence de l'État, est un autre danger. À côté des paysans qui s'installent sur des terres dans l'espoir de légaliser ensuite leur propriété sévit la spéculation.
«On a tendance à confondre l'occupation de terres avec (la déforestation pour) l'élevage», souligne Carolina Urrutia, du programme colombien Parques Como Vamos.
«Mais il y a un phénomène plus complexe derrière ce processus», à savoir l'avidité de politiciens et d'hommes d'affaires pour «posséder autant de terres que possible» en vue de les revendre en spéculant, explique-t-elle.
«L'absence de contrôle institutionnel sur le marché informel des terres et l'appropriation de terrains vagues publics permettent ce phénomène», abonde son compatriote Rodrigo Botero, de la Fondation pour la conservation et le développement durable.
Sous pression des écologistes, le gouvernement de Bolivie, où 1,2 million d'hectares sont partis en fumée depuis mai, a annoncé une «pause écologique» pendant laquelle la revente des terres ravagées par les feux est interdite.
La richesse de l'Amazonie en ressources naturelles attise aussi les convoitises des forestiers illégaux qui coupent cèdres et acajous, désormais en danger d'extinction.