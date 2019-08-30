Dorian prend des forces et fonce vers la Floride

Donald Trump a annoncé jeudi annuler son voyage en Pologne en raison de l'ouragan Dorian qui se dirige vers les Bahamas et pourrait frapper lundi les côtes de Floride, où l'état d'urgence a été décrété.
Dorian, qui se renforçait dans les Caraïbes après être passé au nord de Porto Rico, est devenu dans la nuit de jeudi à vendredi un ouragan de catégorie deux sur une échelle de cinq, avec des vents de jusqu'à 165 km/h, selon le Centre national des ouragans (NHC).
Le NHC a évoqué une «probabilité accrue» de menaces pour les vies humaines ce week-end ou en début de semaine prochaine, lors du passage de l'ouragan sur les côtes de Floride.
La Géorgie a, à son tour, déclaré jeudi l'état d'urgence pour une partie de cet État frontalier de la Floride. Le gouverneur, Brian Kemp, a averti que cette tempête avait le «potentiel de produire des effets catastrophiques pour les habitants» de la région côtière du sud-est des États-Unis.
-
AFPMIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Endre Eles places a hurricane shutter over a window as he helps prepare a business for the possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 30, 2019 in Miami Beach, United States. Dorian could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall Monday somewhere along the Florida coast. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPMIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Omar ( who didn't want to give his last name) places a hurricane shutter over a window as he helps prepare a business for the possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 30, 2019 in Miami Beach, United States. Dorian could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall Monday somewhere along the Florida coast. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPMIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Workers place hurricane shutters over a window as they help prepare a business for the possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 30, 2019 in Miami Beach, United States. Dorian could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall Monday somewhere along the Florida coast. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPThis satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB, shows Hurricane Dorian as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida at 11:20UTC on August 30, 2019. - Dorian on Friday was on track to become a major hurricane with a dangerous storm surge and potential for life-threatening flash floods. Its maximum sustained winds have reached 105mph (165kph), making it a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. (Photo by Jose ROMERO / NOAA/RAMMB / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB/HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPORLANDO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: A resident refills water bottles at a Wal-Mart Super Store in preparation for Hurricane Dorian on August 29, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The storm is expected to hit Florida as a possible category 4 hurricane over Labor Day weekend. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPORLANDO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: A Wal-Mart employee stocks Gatorade on an empty shelf on August 29, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Residents are preparing for Hurricane Dorian to hit as a possible category 4 storm over Labor Day weekend. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPORLANDO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Residents refill water bottles in preparation for Hurricane Dorian at a Wal-Mart Super Store on August 29, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The storm is expected to hit Florida as a possible category 4 hurricane over Labor Day weekend. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPORLANDO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: A Wal-Mart employee stocks Gatorade on an empty shelf on August 29, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Residents are preparing for Hurricane Dorian to hit as a possible category 4 storm over Labor Day weekend. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPORLANDO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Residents refill water bottles in preparation for Hurricane Dorian at a Wal-Mart Super Store on August 29, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The storm is expected to hit Florida as a possible category 4 hurricane over Labor Day weekend. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPORLANDO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Residents shop at a Wal-Mart Super Store in preparation for Hurricane Dorian on August 29, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The storm is expected to hit Florida as a possible category 4 hurricane over Labor Day weekend. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPORLANDO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Residents refill water bottles at a Wal-Mart Super Store in preparation for Hurricane Dorian on August 29, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The storm is expected to hit Florida as a possible category 4 hurricane over Labor Day weekend. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPSkyline view of Sunny Isles from the beach a few days before Hurricane Dorian is supposed to hit South Florida on August 29, 2019. - Florida residents stocked up on bottled water, groceries and gasoline Thursday as Hurricane Dorian gathered strength and churned across the Atlantic Ocean on a collision course with the southern US state. Weather forecasters said Dorian, currently a Category 1 storm -- the lowest on a five-level scale -- could make landfall as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg / AFP)
-
AFPORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 29: Sheila Guerra loads cases of bottled water into her car at a Wal-Mart Super Store in preparation for Hurricane Dorian on August 29, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The storm is expected to hit Florida as a possible category 4 hurricane over Labor Day weekend. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 29: Sheila Guerra wheels groceries to her car at a Wal-Mart Super Store in preparation for Hurricane Dorian on August 29, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The storm is expected to hit Florida as a possible category 4 hurricane over Labor Day weekend. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPWINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: A resident fills gas cans in preparation for Hurricane Dorian on August 29, 2019 in Winter Springs, Florida. The storm is expected to hit Florida as a possible category 4 hurricane over Labor Day weekend. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPBeachgoers are seen on the shore during a hurricane alert for this weekend in South Miami Beach on August 29, 2019. - Florida residents stocked up on bottled water, groceries and gasoline Thursday as Hurricane Dorian gathered strength and churned across the Atlantic Ocean on a collision course with the southern US state. Weather forecasters said Dorian, currently a Category 1 storm -- the lowest on a five-level scale -- could make landfall as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP)
-
AFPBeachgoers are seen on the shore during a hurricane alert for this weekend in South Miami Beach on August 29, 2019. - Florida residents stocked up on bottled water, groceries and gasoline Thursday as Hurricane Dorian gathered strength and churned across the Atlantic Ocean on a collision course with the southern US state. Weather forecasters said Dorian, currently a Category 1 storm -- the lowest on a five-level scale -- could make landfall as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP)
-
AFPBeachgoers are seen on the shore during a hurricane alert for this weekend in South Miami Beach on August 29, 2019. - Florida residents stocked up on bottled water, groceries and gasoline Thursday as Hurricane Dorian gathered strength and churned across the Atlantic Ocean on a collision course with the southern US state. Weather forecasters said Dorian, currently a Category 1 storm -- the lowest on a five-level scale -- could make landfall as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP)
-
AFPBeachgoers are seen on the shore during a hurricane alert for this weekend in South Miami Beach on August 29, 2019. - Florida residents stocked up on bottled water, groceries and gasoline Thursday as Hurricane Dorian gathered strength and churned across the Atlantic Ocean on a collision course with the southern US state. Weather forecasters said Dorian, currently a Category 1 storm -- the lowest on a five-level scale -- could make landfall as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP)
-
AFPA general view of the beach during a hurricane alert for this weekend in South Miami Beach on August 29, 2019. - Florida residents stocked up on bottled water, groceries and gasoline Thursday as Hurricane Dorian gathered strength and churned across the Atlantic Ocean on a collision course with the southern US state. Weather forecasters said Dorian, currently a Category 1 storm -- the lowest on a five-level scale -- could make landfall as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP)
-
AFPThis satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB, shows Hurricane Dorian as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida at 11:20UTC on August 30, 2019. - Dorian on Friday was on track to become a major hurricane with a dangerous storm surge and potential for life-threatening flash floods. Its maximum sustained winds have reached 105mph (165kph), making it a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. (Photo by Jose ROMERO / NOAA/RAMMB / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB/HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPMIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Omar ( who didn't want to give his last name) places a hurricane shutter over a window as he helps prepare a business for the possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 30, 2019 in Miami Beach, United States. Dorian could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall Monday somewhere along the Florida coast. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPMIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Workers place hurricane shutters over a window as they help prepare a business for the possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 30, 2019 in Miami Beach, United States. Dorian could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall Monday somewhere along the Florida coast. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Le président américain, qui possède plusieurs propriétés en Floride, dont sa luxueuse résidence de Mar-a-Lago, était attendu dimanche à Varsovie pour commémorer le 80e anniversaire du début de la Deuxième Guerre mondiale.
«Afin de permettre que l'ensemble des moyens de l'État fédéral soient focalisés sur la tempête qui arrive, j'ai décidé d'envoyer notre vice-président, Mike Pence, en Pologne à ma place ce week-end», a déclaré Donald Trump.
Le dirigeant républicain a appelé personnellement son homologue polonais Andrzej Duda pour «s'excuser» de devoir annuler sa visite à Varsovie et promettre qu'il s'y rendrait «dans les prochains mois», a déclaré le chef de cabinet du président polonais, Krzysztof Szczerskiun, cité par l'agence PAP.
Selon le bulletin du NHC de 03H00 GMT vendredi, l'oeil de Dorian se trouvait à 470 kilomètres à l'est des Bahamas et se déplaçait vers le nord-ouest à une vitesse de 19 km/h.
Le NHC a rappelé qu'il doit se renforcer et qu'il pourrait devenir un ouragan «majeur» (de catégorie 3 ou plus, avec des vents d'au moins 178 km/h) plus tard vendredi. Les autorités s'attendent à ce qu'il reste un ouragan «extrêmement dangereux pendant le week-end».
Pluies torrentielles
Selon les prévisions du NHC, Dorian devrait déverser, sur des portions de la côte sud-est des États-Unis, des pluies dont l'accumulation atteindra de 12 à 25 centimètres.
«Tous les habitants de Floride devraient avoir préparé un plan. N'attendez pas qu'il soit trop tard!», a mis en garde le gouverneur de cet État, Ron DeSantis. «Vous devriez avoir suffisamment de réserves de nourriture, d'eau et de médicaments pour tenir sept jours», a-t-il appuyé pendant une conférence de presse.
En conséquence, les habitants de Miami notamment commençaient à affluer dans les supermarchés et les étals commençaient à se vider.
Son caddie rempli de bouteilles d'eau dans un supermarché de Miami Beach, Magdalena Gomez, 57 ans, obéissait aux instructions des autorités en se préparant à vivre son premier ouragan.
«S'ils me disent d'acheter de l'eau, j'achète de l'eau. Je fais tout ce qu'ils me disent», explique, dans un rire, cette Argentine.
«Il y avait une queue horrible à Costco», une des plus grosses chaînes d'hypermarchés du pays, racontait Cristina Grand, une résidente de Miami de 55 ans.
Les Rolling Stones, qui devaient faire danser le public de Miami samedi soir, ont avancé leur concert à vendredi, à cause des mauvaises conditions météo annoncées. Mick Jagger et sa bande avaient déjà dû, le mois dernier, déplacer une date de concert à la Nouvelle-Orléans en raison du passage de la tempête Barry.
Lundi étant férié pour cause de fête du Travail, le week-end prolongé qui arrive et qui marque la fin de l'été est traditionnellement l'occasion pour les Américains de voyager.
Océan Drive, artère de Miami Beach prisée des touristes, était anormalement calme jeudi et certaines tables de restaurants ne trouvaient pas preneurs.
«Soyez prêts et s'il vous plaît, suivez les instructions de l'Etat (de Floride, NDLR) et du gouvernement fédéral, ça sera un très gros ouragan, peut-être un des plus gros», avait tweeté Donald Trump jeudi matin.
Porto Rico soufflait pour sa part, la gouverneure de ce territoire américain affirmant que la menace était «déjà passée».
Mais la querelle politique, elle, n'est pas terminée.
«Maintenant que Dorian se dirige vers la côte Est, espérons que Donald Trump mette de côté ses préjugés et son racisme et s'assure de l'efficacité de la réponse fédérale», a tweeté la maire de la capitale, San Juan, qui a très sévèrement critiqué la réponse apportée en 2017 à l'ouragan Maria par l'administration Trump.