Dorian prend des forces et fonce vers la Floride

AFP

This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB, shows Hurricane Dorian as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida at 11:20UTC on August 30, 2019. - Dorian on Friday was on track to become a major hurricane with a dangerous storm surge and potential for life-threatening flash floods. Its maximum sustained winds have reached 105mph (165kph), making it a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. (Photo by Jose ROMERO / NOAA/RAMMB / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB/HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS